Tennessee took care of business on Friday night with a win over Loyola Chicago in four tight sets.
The Lady Vols fought hard in a match that was close throughout every set and saw Tennessee win by slim margins. The Ramblers were a formidable opponent and gave Tennessee all they could handle.
Here are three takeaways from Friday’s game.
Offensive shootout
Tennessee faced a huge challenge on the road. Loyola was competitive in every set with the Lady Vols. However, Tennessee was able to perform when it mattered most and came out on top.
“That was as resilient as we have had to be all year,” Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “It was a really tough environment and a good, fearless team we were playing against. I thought we were great offensively and not so good defensively. It was a battle between both teams putting up great offensive numbers.”
This match will no doubt help the Lady Vols prepare for SEC play when it will require heroic offense to pull out wins. The Lady Vols seemed to always have an answer for Loyola’s runs. However, the defense will need to be better if the Lady Vols want to take the next step as a team.
“We couldn’t stop them, and they couldn’t stop us,” Rackham Watt said. “We were able to make plays when we needed to at the end.”
Mackenzie Plante comes up clutch
Plante came in towards the end of the second set and helped Tennessee secure a 25-20 victory. The freshman outside hitter made an impact in a tough environment against a quality opponent.
“Kenzie played great,” Rackham Watt said. “She was able to come in and stabilize the servicing unit which is something she does a really nice job of.” “She had a great offensive night and that’s a great thing about having depth.”
The ability to play freshmen off the bench will come in handy for Tennessee as the season progresses and they need to exhaust every effort to pull out a win.
“It is not going to be everybody’s night every night,” Rackham Watt said. “For somebody to come in off the bench and help us the way she did was tremendous. Especially as a first-year student in that environment, she was terrific.”
Tennessee pulls off wins in close sets
Tennessee was in a dog fight all night against the Ramblers. Each set was hotly contested and required a high level of focus and intensity to win.
Every set was extremely high scoring, with both teams scoring 20 or more in every set (25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22). Except for the third set, the Lady Vols were always able to make the clutch plays they needed to pull out a win.
Both teams had the same number of attacks (129) and Tennessee hit a better percentage (.357 to .295) in a game where every point was paramount.
“Our ability to make plays at the end when we needed to was the difference,” Rackham Watt said. “We need to get some rest and then continue doing what we do in Milwaukee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.