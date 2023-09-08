As the Lady Vols have settled into the season, they have continuously brought intensity and resilience on the court.
The team dominated in San Diego, defeating the Toreros in four sets (25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17) and then sweeping Boston College in three (25-14, 25-16, 25-10). Morgahn Fingall and Erykah Lovett led the San Diego match in kills, each contributing 16.
Keondreya Granberry was an absolute force in the Boston College match tallying up 11 kills and nine blocks. Caroline Kerr led both matches in assists and Yelianiz Torres led both matches in digs with 13 in each.
“We got to play three opponents in four days and a couple different time zones,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “The different styles of teams that we played, two away, one neutral, just all in an attempt to expose us to different levels, different styles, different teams, different gyms.”
Tennessee then traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, to face the Badgers. Wisconsin is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the NCAA, proving to be a big test.
The Lady Vols lost the first two sets but overcame adversity by taking the third and fourth sets from the Badgers. The fifth set was a nail-biter, yet Tennessee fell short to Wisconsin (16-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 13-15).
“I was really happy that we played as well as we did, but I come to expect that with this group,” Rackham Watt said. “It took us the first set to settle in, and I thought even in the second set we played better. I told the team we're playing well enough to win, but we're also not doing enough to win.
“And so we needed to clean some things up, but I thought we did in the third and fourth, in terms of just adapting to what they wanted to do on Wisconsin's end. And then in the fifth, I just didn't think we played quite clean enough, and I thought that Wisconsin kind of upped their game.”
This loss has allowed the Lady Vols to prepare for the other challenges of the season. With loss comes determination and a fuel to improve. The team will travel to Loyola Chicago to challenge the Ramblers on Friday. According to Rackham Watt, the team has been able to bond with the time on the road, thus building the team camaraderie.
“Winning on the road is something you have to learn to do,” Rackham Watt said. “And it takes practice, and I think that our team did a nice job, obviously, in San Diego.”
With team leaders such as All-American Fingall who has returned to lead the Lady Vols, Jenaisya Moore, who has provided stability on the outside, redshirt freshman Caroline Kerr, Keondreya Granberry and libero Yelianiz Torres, the team has a versatile mix to create the best atmosphere possible.
“I could probably talk about all of them,” Rackham Watt said. “I really think this group has been special. They have all stepped up in different ways at different times. I think that’s one of the nice things about this group. We haven’t had to rely on one player night in and night out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.