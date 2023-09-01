Tennessee dropped its first set of the 2023 season but quickly rebounded and finished off San Diego in four (25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17). With the win, the Lady Vols improve to 4-0 on the year.
“San Diego definitely exposed some things in us, and I was hoping that they would,” Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “I was proud of our resiliency, especially after the third set where we did not play very well.”
Tennessee won the first two sets in a similar manner in which they did last weekend in the Tennessee Classic. But San Diego responded in the third set and handed the Lady Vols their first lost set of the year.
“I don’t think we served very well in that third set, and it showed,” Rackham Watt said. “San Diego was able to do whatever they wanted to do. But the way we responded on the road was a really big step for this team and we learned a lot about ourselves. Even when things weren’t going well, we were able to come together and make something positive happen.”
The first set looked like more of the same from last weekend for Tennessee. The Lady Vols overcame five serving errors and went on to win 25-17. A kill by Morgahn Fingall was the deciding point in the first.
“I told the team before the game started that the first point would be a good indicator of what would happen,” Rackham Watt said. “Winning that point set the tone for the whole match and it showed we would make plays even when it’s not perfect.”
The second set was closer but still was more of the same for the Lady Vols. The win in the second set marked the eleventh straight set win for Tennessee. Another sweep seemed like a sure thing.
However, San Diego went on a 16-6 run in the third set and grinded out a win against the Lady Vols. Then, in the fourth set, Tennessee went back to its dominant ways and never left any doubt about the overall outcome of the game.
“This is when you learn about your team,” Rackham Watt said. “Even though we do have a lot of veterans, it is still a new group, and they are learning to play together. I wasn’t sure what I was going to see from a response standpoint, but I was pleasantly surprised with the calmness that they came out with. It was a really mature response.”
San Diego was a step up in competition from the Lady Vols’ first three games. Tennessee only had eight more kills than San Diego (54-46) and the digs were almost dead even between the two teams.
Morgahn Fingall and Erykah Lovett led the way for Tennessee with 16 kills apiece to cap off their respective double-doubles.
“I thought that as the match went on Morgahn and Erykah kept getting hotter and hotter,” Rackham Watt said. “They both started to take more and better swings and took what the defense was giving them.”
