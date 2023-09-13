Tennessee volleyball is coming off a 2-0 weekend and is returning home to Food City Center for the first time since Aug. 26.
The Lady Vols are playing Chicago State on Thursday night and Evansville on Friday night in the final games before SEC play begins on Sept. 20 against Missouri.
After a couple of weeks on the road and traveling as far as California, Tennessee’s players are ready to play in front of their own fans again.
“The two-week road stretch was so tough because of the time zones and the travel,” Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “There was a lot of smiles and deep breaths coming from our players this week because they know they get to play in front of our fans soon which will be a nice change.”
The Lady Vols have been playing their best volleyball of the season in recent weeks. Since the loss to Wisconsin, Tennessee has won two straight road games and has continued to climb in the polls and the national spotlight.
“We have tried to challenge ourselves with our schedule in terms of being on the road,” Rackham Watt said. “The goal in the non-conference schedule is always to learn as much as we can about ourselves and put ourselves in a good position for preparing for the postseason.”
Part of the reason for Tennessee’s success has been stellar play by some of its top players on the roster. Morgahn Fingall was named National Player of the Week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) for the second time in her career. Tennessee is used to Fingall playing this well and will need her to continue her high-level play heading into the SEC schedule.
Another player who has stepped up for the Lady Vols has been Caroline Kerr. She was named the SEC Setter of the Week after her performance against Loyola Chicago and Marquette. Kerr redshirted her freshman year but has now taken on a huge role for the Lady Vols.
“Caroline can be a role model for anyone who redshirts,” Rackham Watt said. “In her redshirt year, she prepared every game like she was the starter. She has a lot of confidence in herself and wanted to make sure it was a seamless transition once it was her time to play. She is as fierce a competitor as we have had in this program since day one.”
The AVCA poll had them ranked No. 15 when it was released earlier this week. However, the Lady Vols are doing their best to not let their ranking affect the way they play the game.
“We do not talk about our ranking much,” Rackham Watt said. “I congratulated them on the ranking, but that’s about the extent that we have touched on it. That is not the goal of this team, and it’s not where the focus is because this group is so driven and motivated to have a good season. The ranking does not indicate where we will be at the end of the year, and that is what we are focused on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.