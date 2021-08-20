The Tennessee volleyball team is amping up for the 2021 season, with its first games scheduled for next weekend.
The Lady Vols look to improve this year after finishing off last season with a record of 12-8. Last year’s shortened season consisted of 20 games that were all held in the SEC in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Tennessee volleyball returns to a normal schedule with 28 matches slated for the regular season.
In addition, Thompson-Boling Arena will welcome fans back with no restrictions after operating at limited capacity the season prior. The Lady Vols are set to compete in 15 home games throughout the 2021 season.
“I think Vol Nation is going to be ready to come out. We have a big arena that we want to pack as much as possible,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “The product that we put on the floor is fun to watch. Our players play hard and are disciplined. It’s a great sport for people to come out and bring their families to watch. Our hope is to grow attendance numbers every season and we’ve been doing that.”
Rackham Watt is entering her fourth season at the helm of the volleyball team. While at Tennessee, Rackham Watt has led the program to an impressive record of 53-27 (36-19 SEC). Rackham Watt and company ended last year on a high note, winning six of their last eight matches, and have high hopes to retain that momentum coming into the new season.
One thing that separates Tennessee from the pack is its vast lineup, including five returning starters, five freshmen and two graduate students, Breana Runnels and Nicole Shanahan.
“This is our deepest team we’ve had in a while, as well as our biggest roster with 20 players,” Rackham Watt said. “It’s our deepest in terms of numbers in each position but also experiences on the floor.”
Perhaps the most impactful player on the court is senior Lily Felts. Felts is a four-year starter who will be key for the Lady Vols going into the 2021-22 season. The Knoxville native earned All-SEC honors in 2020-21 as a junior.
Despite Felts’ personal accolades, she is more focused on how the team performs overall.
“You know I would love to make All-SEC every year, but ultimately the goal is to get the team to where we want to be and get to the NCAA tournament,” Felts said.
Another player that was an influential part of the Lady Vols’ success a year ago was junior Morgahn Fingall. Fingall had a breakout year, setting career highs in kills (23), attacks (63), aces (2), solo blocks (6), and digs (13).
Looking ahead to the season, Tennessee volleyball is scheduled to match up against some of the top schools in the country including Florida, Kentucky and LSU.
Before the regular season gets underway, the Lady Vols are set to compete in an exhibition match against Appalachian State on Friday, Aug. 20 at Thompson-Boling Arena at 6 p.m. ET.
Tennessee will also have its annual Orange and White scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Both of these games are free to the public.