Lady Vols volleyball defeated both Marist (25-15, 25-13, 25-12) and UT-Martin (25-15, 25-8, 25-9) in Saturday’s matches in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
“I think the fact that we were able to win so convincingly was really impressive,” Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “I mean, in our sport, it's really hard to beat a team.”
Jenaisya Moore led both matches in kills, tallying up 11 against Marist and 12 against UT-Martin. The Lady Vols offense was aa force in Saturday’s matches, finding cross court and down the line shots to collect quick points. Morgahn Fingall and Mackenzie Plante contributed big swings from the pins, utilizing Marist’s block as an advantage.
“I think two games in one day prepares us for the season when you have a quick turnaround, even later in the season like an NCAA tournament,” Moore said. “You got to be able to know what's happening on the other side and be able to produce and execute. So I think having these two days really helps us mentally sharpen ourselves.”
The Lady Vols also put up a solid wall of defense against Marist. With big overpass kills and a dominance on the blocking stats, Tennessee proved to have secure frontlines. Keondreya Grandberry led the match against Marist with seven blocks, Fingall contributed three and Plante, Moore and Klaudia Pawlik each provided two. Pawlik and Granberry proved to put up strong blocking defenses in today’s matches.
“That was the best blocking match she's (Granberry) maybe had in her career,” Rackham Watt said. “Just the growth that she's had because she's worked really hard … I'm just so happy for both of them.”
Tennessee had dominant hitting in both matches, collecting 36 kills against Marist, with a team hitting percentage of .418, and 50 kills against UT-Martin with a team hitting percentage of .448. Kadynce Boothe led the matches with a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage, closing both matches with a kill, Pawlik followed with an .800 hitting percentage against Marist and a .857 hitting percentage against UT-Martin.
Yelianiz Torres led both matches in digs, picking up six against Marist and 14 against UT Martin. Torres never gave up on a play, even if the ball was flying for the sidelines. Fingall followed behind Yelianiz with five digs against Marist, and Moore contributed nine against UT-Martin.
“I think our team really works hard in the gym just being relentless,” Moore said. “We talk about that a lot. Having relentless pursuit on everything, even if you think the ball is too far, go for it. You get touches, and you end up scoring.”
Caroline Kerr led the matches in assists setting up 25 for the team against Marist and 35 against UT Martin. Kerr was a force on the court in tonight’s matches, making smart decisions such as quick setter dumps and looking for the middles.
The Lady Vols dominated in serve receive, not allowing Marist a single ace. Instead, the team scored 12 aces against Marist and 9 against UT-Martin. Tennessee was quick in siding out for both matches, never allowing any serious runs from UT-Martin or Marist.
Fingall was named the MVP of the Tennessee Classic.
“I think the thing I'm most proud of is just how consistent we were like Jen (Moore) was saying,” Fingall said. “Even though we were up for significant margins, we stayed in it. We were communicating on every point, kind of anticipating what the other team wanted to do. And honestly, that's all you can ask for.”
