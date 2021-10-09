Tennessee won in straight sets against South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia to complete a weekend sweep of the Gamecocks.
After the two sides traded points at the beginning of set one, Tennessee was able to put together a 6-1 run to take a 9-4 lead, forcing the Gamecocks to take their first timeout.
Out of the timeout, South Carolina responded strongly and cut into the Tennessee lead. The Gamecocks were able to assemble a 3-0 run of their own to make the score 16-15 and force Tennessee to take a timeout to stop the bleeding.
After the timeout the Lady Vols came out firing with a 4-0 run to take control of the set with a 20-15 lead. Tennessee went in to close out the set 25-22, with a Morghan Fingall kill.
Lily Felts and Breanna Runnels led the way on offense in the first set for Tennessee, as they converted 5 kills each to tie for the match lead at the time.
The second set started off with both teams trading points with neither side able to establish a large lead. Then South Carolina was able to put together a 3-0 run to take a 14-11 lead forcing the Lady Vols to take their first timeout of the set.
Tennessee responded yet again to put together a run and take a 19-17 lead and grab control of the set. After a violation by South Carolina, Tennessee took the second set 25-20.
South Carolina was on a roll early in the third set with their foot on the gas to take a 5-1 lead. But, Tennessee would not go away easily as they fought back to tie the set at 7 each. The team continued to build on their momentum on their way to a dominating third set win 25-17.
The Lady Vols will be back in action on Friday in Athens, for an SEC showdown with Georgia.