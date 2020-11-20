The Tennessee volleyball team defeated Auburn in three sets (25-20, 25-12, 25-14) on Thursday night at Auburn Arena. The Lady Vols improve to 4-4 on the season with a 4-4 SEC record, while Auburn ends the fall winless.
Tennessee was led by Lily Felts, who has 13 kills on a .257 hitting percentage, while adding a block and four digs. Natalie Hayward distributed the ball well for Tennessee, as she finished with 29 of the team’s 35 assists.
Danielle Mahaffey finished the match with a season-high .450 hitting percentage and 10 kills, six of which were in the opening frame. Ava Bell tallied eight kills and a team-high four blocks.
Tatum Shipes, of Auburn, finished with a team-high 12 kills and seven digs, but ended the match with seven errors, including three service errors. Jackie Barrett was able to get her teammates involved with 27 assists.
The first set was the closest of the night. Auburn’s offense operated better than the Lady Vols, .233 hitting percentage to .211, while also winning the error battle, 6-3. However, Tennessee’s 14 kills and Auburn’s eight service errors sank the Tigers in the first set.
Tennessee would see a major improvement on offense in the second set. The Lady Vols hit .290 as a unit and forced Auburn into 10 attacking errors. Tennessee recorded 10 kills and just one error, while Auburn finished the set with a .000 hitting percentage.
The Lady Vols found a new gear in the final stanza and hit .364 which was good for 15 kills and they added four service aces.
Felts tallied four kills on a .375 percentage, while Mahaffey and Jasmine Brooks each totaled three kills on a .375 and .600 hitting percentages, respectfully.
Tennessee volleyball has concluded for the fall and will resume play sometime in 2021. The SEC will release more information about the spring season at a later date.