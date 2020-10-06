The University of Tennessee Volleyball team has announced its plans for seating during the 2020 season. The current plan is to align with social-distancing guidelines and the hope is that the new seating format is for just this season at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tickets must be purchased online at AllVols.com, where they are available for $5 per match. The tickets will arrive via mobile delivery.
Seats can be reserved in groups of two, four and in certain cases, six. Two empty rows will be in between rows with spectators in them. The expected seating capacity for Thompson-Boling Arena during this time will be approximately 700 people.
Fans must enter and exit from Gate C, which is located at the northwest corner of Thompson-Boling Arena. This gate will open one hour before game time and will be the only gate open during the 2020 campaign for volleyball.
It is encouraged that fans and spectators check their temperature before entering the arena. Anyone who has a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit is asked to stay at home.
Once inside of the arena, face coverings must be worn while moving around and whenever social-distancing is not possible. The face-coverings must cover both the nose and mouth.
Concessions, as well as other amenities, have been modified with social distancing markings, including physically distanced line queues, marked barriers, and social distancing reminders.
Multiple hand sanitizer dispensers have been added inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Other cleaning precautions have been implemented including, high touch-point areas being cleaned frequently.
The Lady Vols’ first match is against No. 3 Kentucky on Oct. 16, in Lexington, Kentucky.