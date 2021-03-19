The Lady Vols picked up their second SEC win of the season on the road Friday night against No. 2 Alabama.
Tennessee struggled for much of the game, but was able to get four runs to top Alabama’s three.
The Crimson Tide got on the board first, with a two-run first inning. The Lady Vols didn’t answer back until the fourth, when Aly Shipman hit an RBI double to bring in Anna Fox.
Amanda Ayala followed Shipman’s RBI with one of her own to drive in Kaitlin Parsons. Scoring for the Lady Vols didn’t stop there, as Cailin Hannon hit a single to drive in Ayala.
Tennessee was able to hold Alabama off, and then added some insurance in the sixth to go up 4-2.
Things looked promising in the seventh for the Tide after a homer brought them within one, but Tennessee was able to retire the side and win, 4-3.
Ashley Rogers was the pitcher for the Lady Vols, and she racked up seven strikeouts on 27 batters.
The Lady Vols and the Tide will play the second of three games Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.