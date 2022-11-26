The Lady Vols swept Alabama (25-21, 25-18, 26-24) on Friday night in Tuscaloosa.
With the sweep, Tennessee finished the regular season 17-13 (11-7). The Lady Vols currently sit fourth in the SEC and No. 39 in the RPI Rankings.
Morgahn Fingall had another dominant offensive performance. The senior put down 23 kills while swinging .656.
Erykah Lovett also had a good night for Tennessee. The sophomore transfer put down nine kills and also had nine digs.
Natalie Hayward continued her hot streak, putting down six kills while picking up 30 assists. Hayward led the Lady Vols to a .354 hitting percentage as a team.
Tennesse out-blocked the Crimson Tide 11-3, led by Danielle Mahaffey. Mahaffey picked up two solo blocks and six assists.
Tennessee held Alabama to a .214 hitting percentage.
Sami Jacobs led Alabama with 12 kills. Abby Marjama picked up eight kills for the Crimson Tide.
The first set was a shootout, with Tennessee hitting .419 compared to Alabama’s .306. Fingall’s six kills pushed Tennessee over the edge in set one 25-21.
The Lady Vols put down 13 kills in set two, with 10 coming from Fingall. Hitting .300, Tennessee easily handled the Crimson Tide 25-18.
Tennessee opened set three on a 5-0 run, including three blocks. Fingall tallied seven kills in the set and the Lady Vols put away the scrappy Crimson Tide 26-24.
Tennessee now awaits the selection show to find out its postseason fate. The show will air on Sunday on ESPNU and 7:30 p.m. ET.
