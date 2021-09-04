The Tennessee volleyball team (4-0) faced off against No. 9 Baylor (1-2) Friday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. In their first matchup against a ranked opponent this season, the Lady Vols looked to get revenge on the Bears, having been swept in three sets back in 2019.
The Lady Vols would go on to win in five sets (17-25, 25-23,25-23,16-25, 15-13), its closest match of the season. Tennessee stayed perfect with its fourth win of the season, and it marked the first time since beating No. 10 Iowa in 2012 that Tennssee defeated a ranked opponent.
In the opening minutes of set one, both Tennessee and Baylor battled to get points on the board. Going into the first timeout the Bears held a slight 12-10 advantage over the Lady Vols.
The Bear’s also showcased their killer defence by blocking most of Tennessee’s power strikes.
Tennessee would fall behind 18-14 and call a timeout to regroup. Bears senior outside hitters Avery Skinner and Yossiana Pressley were feeling it with four kills each in the first set, and Baylor held the lead for its entirety, winning 25-17.
The second set was yet another close battle between the two teams. Tennessee jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unanswered points. The Bears, however, quickly responded with kills of their own to keep the game close. Tennessee held a slight advantage in the first timeout of the set 15-14.
Coming out of the time out the Lady Vols were led by graduate student Niclole Shanahan who had two key blocks and set the pace for the team. Tennessee would hold on and nearly hold off Baylor to win set two 25-23.
Building off the momentum of the previous set,Tennessee came out the gate strong. Junior libero Madison Bryant led off the set with an ace followed by powerful kills by Fingall and Runnels. Baylor and Tennessee would trade blows continually, tying up the game on three occasions.
Tennessee gradually pulled away and with the home crowd on its feet, middle blocker Shanahan delivered the set-winning kill for Tennessee, 25-23.
The fourth set was all Baylor as it continued to exploit Tenneseess’s defense, putting up nine points to Tennessee’s four going into the first timeout. The Bears held the lead the entire set and kept Tennessee's offensive threats to a minimum. Baylor would go on to easily win set four 25-15.
“Baylor’s block is big and their a high level team. We got blocked more than we have and that's where a number of our errors come from,” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said. “When you go up against a big block your hitters start to force situations, or try to hit around the block and there’s only so much court space. I think we were a bit shaky a little early on our offensive flow.”
It all came down to the fifth and final set. The Bears seemed unstoppable in the fourth and hoped to continue their run into the fifth set with little resistance. The match was close until outside hitter Runnels scored three times in a row for the Lady Vols to put them up 8-7 in the first timeout. Baylor tried to respond but could never overcome the Lady Vols' established lead. The Lady Vols would narrowly edge out the Bears to win the final set 15-13.
The win comes off of stellar performances by senior Lily Felts and graduated student Runnels. Both Lady Vols noched double-doubles with Runnels having 20 kills and 15 digs, and Felts right behind her with 17 kills and 15 digs. Junior right side hitter Fingall broke her all-time digs record of 23. Senior setter Natalie Hayward also played a huge role in the win, with her shattering her assist record with 56 in total.
“I definitely feel really comfortable with this group of girls,” Runnels said after the match. “I think we’re meshing at the right times as you can see from tonight. We have our moments but overall we feel really good.”
The Lady Vols look to keep their perfect record alive Sunday when they face off against yet another top-10 ranked opponent in No. 7 Pitt at Thompson-Boling Arena at 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the game will be on SEC Network+.