Fans lined up for autographs as “Rocky Top” echoed through Thompson-Boling Arena following Tennessee’s three-set sweep of Mississippi State (25-10, 25-14, 25-17) on Saturday.
The autographs may have been the most strenuous part of the night for the Lady Vols. From first serve to Natalie Hayward’s final service ace, the Bulldogs put up little fight.
“I thought we played really clean,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said following the match. “We handled them well. We served really, really well.”
Erykah Lovett had her way on Saturday. The sophomore tranfer put down 12 kills on .348 hitting. She also picked up 11 of Tennessee’s 51 digs.
“We really emphasized this week on being clean,” Lovett said. “So, just during the game, taking smart swings, putting the ball in and letting the other team give it back to us.”
Morgahn Fingall also had a good day for Tennessee. The senior put down eight kills on .316 hitting. Jasmine Brooks put down seven kills on .333 hitting.
As a team, Tennessee hit .344 and put down 42 kills.
“It was nice to see Erykah have a good offensive night,” Rackham Watt said. “I thought we kept her in tempo pretty well, set her a couple balls in the back row. I also thought Jasmine Brooks was really, really good. I thought she was really steady, kind of bailed us out of a couple tough situations. Nice to see the outside hitters have a really good night.”
Hayward may have been the unsung hero of Saturday. Although it won’t show up in the stat sheet, the senior setter came through when it seemed the Bulldogs may have some fight.
“The match could have gotten closer a couple of times, but (Hayward) bailed us out,” Rackham Watt said. “Some really heads-up veteran plays that don’t necessarily go in the stat book. I thought she had a really, really solid performance from the service line to offensively to digging to blocking, I thought she played great.”
Hayward finished with six kills on .556 hitting, 33 assists, seven digs, and two service aces – including the match winner.
The Lady Vols have put an emphasis on being vocal on the court. On Saturday, the chatter never stopped on Tennessee’s side of the net.
Lovett was one of the loudest on the floor, leading both the stat sheet and vocally.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations with (Rackham Watt),” Lovett said. “Just knowing that when I’m more vocal and more loud, the team tends to do better. Everyone can be on the same page when we’re all saying the same things at the same time.”
It seemed like every issue Tennessee has had this season was solved on Saturday, including their defense. The Lady Vols outblocked MSU 8-2, a stat that has plagued them for most of the year.
“I think it started from the service line,” Rackham Watt said. “We got them into a lot of one-option situations, which is good in theory, but you have to be able to capitalize on it. I thought our block did a really nice job, so our defense was able to play behind them.”
The locker room celebrations didn’t last long – the Lady Vols have a quick turnaround ahead of another match on Sunday with the Bulldogs. Tennessee will look to continue it’s dominance and complete a series-sweep at noon ET.
“I think just understanding that they’re going to make adjustments tomorrow, so being able to identify those early and being able to respond,” Lovett said on what the Lady Vols need to do on Sunday. “Just keep it clean like we did today.”
