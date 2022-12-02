Tennessee saw its name called on Sunday night on the NCAA Selection Show. The Lady Vols got an at-large bid, sending them to Louisville to face Purdue at 4 p.m. ET on Friday.
The Lady Vols were overwhelmed with emotion when they saw their name pop up, feeling the results of what had been an uphill battle all season.
“We’ve had injury after injury, setback after setback,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “They’ve showed up every day wanting to get better and not getting down, not feeling sorry for themselves, continuing to play for each other. It’s like we did all the right things, so you hope that it ends the way you want to.”
Tennessee is no stranger to the Boilermakers. The Lady Vols hosted Purdue in August during the “Tennessee Classic.” The Lady Vols fell 3-1 in that match.
The Tennessee team playing right now is a lot different than the team that ran out on the floor in August.
“I like the fact that we’ve already played them,” Rackham Watt said. “They’re pretty similar to where they were in terms of personnel in the beginning of the year. Obviously, we’re a little bit different. I think it’s going to be a great match. I’m excited to play them on a neutral floor.”
Purdue has been consistent all season, and the Boilermakers finished seventh in the Big 10. The Big 10 is widely considered the strongest volleyball conference.
As for Tennessee, the Lady Vols have been up and down all season. At the end of October, Tennessee was ranked in the 60s for RPI and the postseason was an afterthought. Now, Rackham Watt has her squad playing their best volleyball and rolling into the Blue Grass State on a hot streak.
“We’re just a better team all around than we were in the beginning of the month, which is what you want,” Rackham Watt said. “You want to be playing your best volleyball at the end, and I feel like we are.”
It’s safe to say that Tennessee is playing its best volleyball right now. The Lady Vols’ offense has been firing on all cylinders.
Tennessee has won seven of its last nine matches. With Morgahn Fingall leading Tennessee’s offense, the Lady Vols have outhit and outkilled opponents night in and night out.
Setter Natalie Hayward has played more of an offensive role down the stretch. The veteran has acted like the quarterback on the floor for the Lady Vols.
“Natalie’s a special kid, she is a great competitor,” Rackham Watt said. “She has been a rock and our engine all year long. She just has so much trust in the hitters. They have so much trust in her to get a quality set, that she’s going to put them in a good situation. That’s been built throughout the season.”
What has made the difference late in the year has been Tennessee’s newfound defense, thanks to the return of Danielle Mahaffey.
Mahaffey returned from a lower leg injury at the beginning of November, and Tennessee has looked like a different team.
“I think the biggest thing Danielle brings is experience,” Rackham Watt said. “She’s a fifth-year. She’s been out on the floor pretty much every match her entire career up until this point. She’s always been our best blocker.”
The Lady Vols will need everyone on Friday against the Boilermakers. First serve is set for 4 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on ESPN+.
“It’s win-or-go-home,” Rackham Watt said. “You have to prepare that way and you have to understand that for us like I told the team, I want them to go out and play and have fun and enjoy it. Compete to win, play to win the match, but don’t play with anxiety or fear. Go out and enjoy the moment, play as hard as they can.”
