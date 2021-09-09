Tennessee volleyball (4-1) looks to bounce back in its first road match of the season against Morehead State (3-3), after dropping a close five-set match against No. 7 Pitt last weekend.
The two-game series between the Lady Vols and Eagles will begin Friday at Johnson Arena before returning to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday. The match will be the first time this season the Lady Vols are ranked, having been ranked No. 23 in the nation in the latest The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) poll.
The experienced Tennessee team has been an offensive powerhouse and have showcased some of their best volleyball early in the season. Three of Tennessee’s first five games were shutouts. The Lady Vols have proved that they have what it takes to compete at a high level after winning against No. 9 Baylor and barely losing to No. 7 Pitt in five sets over the weekend.
The Lady Vols have excelled this season in building early leads and protecting them with tight defense. The team is led by experienced seniors: Natalie Hayward, Lily Felts and Danielle Mahaffey. The team is further helped by a strong core of athletes behind them, including junior right side hitter Morgan Fingall and libero Madison Bryant.
“It all starts at practice,” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said. “We have the ability to go against each other in practice and keep the gym level competitive and high. I think that bodes well for a good season.”
For the Lady Vols to come back home with a win, they’ll need their star outside hitter Breanna Runnels. Runnels averages 14.4 kills per game this season and has been a consistent scorer for the Lady Vols. The graduate student who transferred from Colorado State this season has fit in perfectly with Tennessee.
“I think what makes our team so special is that we have 20 girls on a team and no person is the same,” Runnels said. “We have 20 different personalities, 20 different backgrounds and can really expand on each other and allow others to grow.”
The Morehead State Eagles come into this matchup off of a two-game win streak, beating Cleveland State and Radford University. The team is led by senior outside hitter, Olivia Lohmeier, who has led the Eaglesin both wins and kills with 39 and 18, respectively. Junior Allison Whitten has been the Eagles go-to option defensively, leading the team in digs and setting career highs against Radford with assists (3), points (2) and aces (2).
The last time these two teams matched up was all the way back in 2013. They played in Cincinnati where the Lady Vols mounted a comeback to win the five set match. The all-time record between these two universities is 1-0 in Tennessee’s favor.
The opening pitch will be Friday, Sept. 10 at Johnson Arena at 7 p.m. EST.