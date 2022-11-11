The Lady Vols face off with Georgia on Friday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Georgia comes into Knoxville on a hot streak, taking six of their last seven matches. The Bulldogs currently sit at No. 35 in the rating percentage index (RPI) rankings.
For reference, LSU — which the Lady Vols swept — sits at No. 38 in the RPI rankings.
As the season winds down, teams are looking to increase their ranking as much as possible. An RPI ranking in the mid-40s gets you in the conversation for a postseason appearance.
The Lady Vols — who currently sit at No. 54 in the RPI — have some work to do to secure a postseason berth.
“We haven't talked about the postseason much other than we had nine SEC matches in the month of November, and we really felt like we could make a November push,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “We knew that we were gonna be on the road at the end of the month. So we've talked about just being in that locker room and getting what we earned at that point.”
A win over Georgia on Friday night could help the Lady Vols move up in the RPI rankings.
The Bulldogs have a unique offensive attack, making it hard for opponents to adjust. Georgia runs a quick offense. As a team, Georgia averages 13.2 kills per set.
“Their offense is really fast,” Rackham Watt said. “Faster than we've seen throughout the year. They've got two pretty experienced outside hitters. They're playing really well … Just try to slow down their really fast offense.”
The Bulldogs’ speed attack is led by Kacie Evans. Evans has 369 kills on the year, averaging 4.10 kills per set. Behind her is Sophie Fischer. Fischer has 256 kills on the year, averaging 2.81 kills per set.
Slowing down the offensive attack from Georgia will be difficult for the Lady Vols.
“Some of it will be our service pressure,” Rackham Watt said about slowing down Georgia.“I think our middle blockers are gonna have to get good reads on the situation. Our pin blockers are gonna have to have good lineups … I don't expect that we're going to stop them all, but we have to do a better job of kind of slowing them down.”
Another element of Georgia is its service pressure. The Bulldogs — no matter the year — always seem to find success from the service line.
“Their service game is always really good,” Rackham Watt said. “It's one of their kind of core things with their program. So I think our ability to receive and handle the ball will be important.”
Tennessee’s offense has been led by senior Morgahn Fingall and sophomore Erykah Lovett for most of the year. Recently, Jasmine Brooks has emerged as a force in Tennessee’s offense.
Brooks has 65 kills on the year. She had 12 against LSU on Sunday.
On top of her offensive prowess, Lovett — as well as Libero Ashllyn King — will be tasked with handling Georgia's tough service pressure on Friday.
“Our serve/receive will be really important,” Rackham Watt said on what the Lady Vols need to do to find success on Friday.
“So Erykah, Ashllyn, they're gonna handle the bulk of the serve/receive responsibilities and so their ability to handle the ball well. Morgan and Jas and Erykah are going to take a lot of swings for us. When we're not in good situations, them being responsible for our offense.”
First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on SEC Network+.
