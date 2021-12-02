After missing the NCAA tournament last season, the Lady Vols have a shot at redemption as the team prepares to take on North Carolina in the first round on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Head coach Eve Rackham-Watt is no stranger to UNC, as she was a former player and was on the coaching staff for nine years from 2009 to 2018.
“The team and I were ecstatic just to get it,” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said. “Obviously I was there as a coach for a long time and was a player there too. It's a good team that we’re playing in the tournament. And we knew that we’re going to play a good team no matter who we're going against. It is what it is and that's the team we got in front of us so that's the most important one of our season.”
Tennessee (19-9, 11-7 SEC) comes into this matchup having lost three of its last five games. Its most recent loss was to Missouri, where despite forcing the game into a fifth set after being down 2-0, the Lady Vols came up short. The Big Orange hope to put the tough loss behind them and not dwell too much on the past defeat.
The Lady Vols need to have their fast-paced offense show up to have a successful run in the tournament. While graduate student Breanna Runnels has been consistent all year, players like Lily Felts and Morgahn Fingall need to contribute to the offensive efforts.
Tennessee has a deep roster of talented middle blockers. Middles Ava Bell and Danielle Mahaffey will need to play as they have early in the season, acting as a wall at the net and shutting down any momentum against them early.
Throughout the season the Lady Vols have proven that they can compete against the best teams in the nation, but have also been upset by unranked teams like Texas A&M and LSU.
North Carolina (21-8, 10-8 ACC) comes into this match having won three of its last five games. Similar to the Lady Vols, their most recent game was also a five-set thriller against Duke. Unlike Tennessee, the Tar Heels came out on top with the fifth in dominant fashion.
The Tar Heels started their season winning 11 consecutive games. Leading UNC offensively is graduate student and outside hitter Nia Robinson. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native leads the Tar Heels with 391 kills. Defensively, Karenna Wurl leads the team with 334 digs on the season.
The last time these two teams played was back in 2009. The Tar Heels won in five sets after Tennessee carried the first two sets. The Lady Vols average a hitting percent of .275 this season, slightly higher than North Carolina’s hitting percentage of .254.
The Lady Vols have a difficult bracket in Ohio, highlighted by the host No. 9 Ohio State, but they’re taking the tournament one match at a time.
“The only match that matters is Friday’s match,” Rackham-Watt said. “When you start looking at the bracket and looking ahead — you're shooting yourself in the foot. We got to play North Carolina at 5 (p.m.) on Friday, and that's the only thing that matters.”