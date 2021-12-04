Tennessee volleyball’s postseason journey came to a close after falling to host No. 9 Ohio State in four sets (18-25, 25-14,21-25,21-25) in round two of the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee was just one of the three teams in the SEC to make it to the second round of the tournament.
“It’s a big senior class and they've had different journeys, but all of them have been so instrumental in what we've done as a program,” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said. “They've been first class kids. It’s been a pleasure coaching all of them and I feel really fortunate. They're just a great representation of our program.”
Tennessee (20-10,11-7 SEC) ended the night with a .250 hitting percentage accompanied by a stellar 14 blocks. Leading the Lady Vols in the loss was graduate student Breanna Runnels, with 16 kills and 5 blocks. Four-year starter and Knoxville native Lily Felts was right behind her with 11 kills and 4 digs. Her performance pushed her above the 1,000 kill mark for the Lady Vols.
“This was the best group of players I've ever been able to play with,” Felts said after the match. “Being able to play with my best friends out on the court-it’s impossible to put into words. This group has played the highest level that Tennessee has seen in a long time- and I think every team in the county knew it.”
In the opening set, Ohio State hit the ground running, putting up 5 unanswered points going into the first timeout. The Lady Vols simply didn't have an answer to the Buckeyes’ sophomore middle blocker Rylee Rader, who finished the set with 3 kills and 2 service aces.
Despite going down early, Tennessee was able to keep the set competitive with its block. In the first set alone, the Lady Vols put up 6 blocks as a team. In the end, the Lady Vols held a hitting percentage of .238 compared to Ohio State’s .138, but still lost the set 25-18.
Tennessee bounced back in set two winning 25-14. The Lady Vols -- looking to win their first set of the night -- fought for every point and eventually built up a 3-point lead thanks to kills from Felts and Runnels. Tennessee built on the momentum, going on a 6-0 run midway through the set and continued to shut down Ohio State at the net.
Set three saw Ohio State make key adjustments and play more aggressively against the Lady Vols. The Buckeyes’ sophomore Emily Londot and junior Gabby Gonzales managed to pull ahead and capitalize on the mistakes made by the Lady Vols.
Tennessee played most of the set behind Ohio State by 3 points but battled back within a point with Ohio State leading 21-20. The Big Orange could never overcome the deficit and dropped set three 25-21.
Facing tournament elimination, Tennessee needed a win. The Lady Vols battled back and forth and fought for every volley. The set was tied a total of five times, but the Lady Vols never managed to get control of the lead. In the end, Ohio State proved to be too much as they took set four 25-21 to knock out the Lady Vols.
“There were a lot of proud players. We feel like we gave it everything we could and we competed hard,” Rackham-Watt said after the match. “We knew Ohio State was a good team. It was hard to lose because it means the end of some careers. I think everyone was proud of our season. We were a set away from being in the second weekend which is an elite company. It was somber but everyone was proud.”