The No. 24 Tennessee volleyball team opened its two-game road series with a four-set loss to Mississippi State (23-25,25-22,23-25,23-25) on Saturday. It is the ninth consecutive win for
The Bulldogs and the first time the Lady Vols have lost to Mississippi State under Eve Rackham-Watt.
“I think history is out the window.” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said coming into the matchup. “They’re having a great season. They’re playing really, really well. They’re scrappy on defense and they’ve got a couple of attackers that are really tough to defend.”
Mississippi State (21-5, 12-2 SEC) won the opening set in a fierce back-and-forth battle, 25-23. The Bulldogs held the lead over the Lady Vols for a majority of the first set until the final minutes where Tennessee mounted a comeback. However, the Bulldogs managed to hold on and closed out the set.
Lady Vols’ outside hitter Breanna Runnels led the team with 8 kills, 3 digs and a .538 hitting percentage.
The beginning of set two saw Mississippi State in control as it jumped out to an early lead. Tennessee (17-7, 9-5 SEC) struggled to contain the offensive duo of graduate student Jessica Kemp and senior Gabby Waden. Runnels was again influential on both sides of the ball coming up with clutch kills and blocks throughout the set.
Various Lady Vols helped with the team’s offensive efforts as the team was able to get multiple touches.
“It’s something we’ve been good at this year,” Rackham-Watt said. “It’s a big reason why our offense is as balanced as it is. It’s great that we have as many attackers as we have and we can go to. Natalie (Hayward) has a tough job at times figuring out who to set- but we try to feed the hot hand as much as possible.”
As the set continued, Tennessee was able to capitalize on the Bulldog’s errors while also tightening up their own defense. Back-to-back kills by senior Lily Felts helped give the Lady Vols the lead and efforts from right side hitter Morgahn Fingall gave the team a comfortable lead. Tennessee bounces back and takes set two 25-22.
Tennessee could not build off the momentum of the previous set, dropping set three 25-23. The Bulldogs limited the effectiveness of Runnels and were able to easily score on the Lady Vols defense. Tennessee was down by five points with the Bulldogs closing in on set point. The Lady Vols battled back within one point of the Bulldogs but their efforts were too late.
Set four was yet another competitive match against the two SEC powerhouses. Tennessee facing elimination was put in a must-win situation. MSU continued to dominate and blocked the Lady Vols with ease while also scoring efficiently. The Lady Vols fought to the very end as the Bulldogs took the final set 25-23.
Service errors haunted the Lady Vols - Tennessee recorded 12 over the course of the game. Runnels shined in Tennessee’s loss, ending the night with a double-double notching 21 kills, 11 digs, 5 blocks, and 3 aces. The Lady Vols look to bounce back when they return to the hardwood Sunday for their second game of the series.