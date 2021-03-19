The Tennessee volleyball team dropped its second game in a row Friday night, this time falling to Alabama in four sets (25-16, 23-25, 21-25, 15-25), 1-3. The Lady Vols are trending in the wrong direction as the season comes to a close, and now sit at 9-8 on the year.
Leading all scorers was Alabama’s Kennedy Muckelroy. The sophomore setter totaled 17 kills off a .324 hitting percentage in one of her strongest performances of the season.
The Lady Vols started the night on the right foot, taking set one behind six kills each from Lily Felts and Morgahn Fingall. A 6-0 run halfway through the set all but buried Alabama in its attempt to jump to an early lead, but the Tide would get their offensive attack going in the second set.
Alabama and Tennessee went back-and-forth for the majority of set two action. Muckelroy and junior outside hitter Abby Marjama contributed eight kills for the Crimson Tide, an attack that proved too much for the likes of Tennessee’s defense. After tying the set at 21, Alabama jumped to a 24-22 advantage before a Tennessee service error evened the teams with one set apiece.
Muckelroy and Marjama were dominant for the home team, but nowhere was their presence felt more than in set three. The duo put the team on their backs, combining for 13 kills on the way to a convincing 25-21 victory. Alyiah Wells also totaled three kills in a row halfway through the set, jumpstarting a run that would ultimately put Alabama on top.
The fourth and final set of the night was among the Lady Vols’ most forgettable of the season. Alabama jumped out to a commanding 18-7 lead and rode the wave all the way to a 25-16 victory, snapping their two game losing streak and gifting the Lady Vols one of their own.
The Lady Vols look to snap their losing streak and even the series with the Crimson Tide Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The mid-day match will be streamed live on SEC Network +