The Tennessee volleyball team started its NCAA Tournament run on the right foot with a four-set (25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15) win over North Carolina on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. The Lady Vols will move on to the second round to play the winner of Ohio State and Howard.
“Congratulations to them for a great year and putting up a really good battle tonight,” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said after the match. “I told the team I thought this was as good as a team win we've had in a while. We had really good production from everybody. They're a good North Carolina team we beat and we’re fortunate we're moving on.”
Tennessee (19-9 11-7 SEC) managed to play top-tier defense throughout the four sets and shut down any North Carolina runs. Graduate Student Breanna Runnels continued to be clutch, notching a double-double with 20 kills and 10 digs. Paola Laborda got her first start for the Lady Vols at libero this season and recorded 18 digs and 6 assists.
In the opening set, Tennessee and North Carolina scored back and forth with each team feeling each other out. The Lady Vols gained a slight lead thanks to quick kills from Breanna Runnels. North Carolina’s Mabrey Shaffmaster kept the set close and brought the Tar Heels within two points. Despite UNC’s comeback effort, Tennessee takes the opening set 25-20.
Tennessee had all the momentum going into set two. The Lady Vols opened the set by putting up three unanswered points against the Tar Heels. The Big Orange shut down any momentum that UNC managed to build up. Tennessee’s libero Laborda came up with clutch digs to keep important volleys going. The Lady Vols took set two 25-19.
Going into the third set Tennessee was looking to close the match out while the Tar Heels battled to keep their season alive. The opening minutes were a competitive match between the two powerhouses. The Tar Heels shared the ball well and jumped out to a slight lead over the Lady Vols.
Tennessee, down by as much as 5 points, made adjustments to the lineup, putting in Jasmine Brooks and libero Madison Bryant in the game. The changes proved to be effective, as the Lady Vols battled back within one and eventually tied up the match at 20 apiece. North Carolina continued to fight and survived, taking set three 26-24.
Set four saw the Lady Vols jump out to yet another quick lead. Tennessee held an 8-point lead going into the second timeout of the match. The Lady Vols continued to feed Runnels for much of the fourth set. North Carolina tried to battle back, but it was clear that Tennessee was setting the pace. The Big Orange scored seven consecutive points to close out the set and 25-15.
“I know for this program it's huge,” senior Ava Bell said after the match. “We want this to be the standard. Going to the tournament and winning in the tournament. It's a confidence boost with what we've been doing for the last three years training.”
Tennessee picked up its first win of the tournament, but the team is determined to go all the way. The Lady Vols will return to the hardwood Saturday at 6 p.m. EST to face the winner of host team Ohio State or Howard in round two of the NCAA playoffs.