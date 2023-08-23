Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White has announced plans for the future of Thompon-Boling Arena. The agreement with Food City, negotiated by LEARFIELD/The Vol Network, will be worth in excess of $20 million over the next 10 years.

The new name of the arena will be Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

The money will be used to renovate and upgrade the interior and exterior of the arena. The planned renovations include new club amenities, updates to the Ray Mears Room and a state of the art center-hung video board.

The exterior of the arena, which opened in 1987, will be modernized to look similar to the current stadiums on campus.

"We are thrilled to partner with Food City on this transformative naming rights opportunity — the first of its kind for Tennessee Athletics," White said in a press release. "Food City is a neighborhood partner who knows our state and region extremely well and has been a key partner for Tennessee Athletics for nearly 30 years. Food City is a valued member of our community and bleeds orange, and we look forward to taking this partnership to another level. I want to thank the Smith family, as well as the Food City team for this long-term partnership."

The arena has been home to the Vols and Lady Vols since its opening in 1987.

"I've long said that Thompson-Boling Arena gives us an elite home court advantage, and Food City clearly recognizes that," men's basketball coach Rick Barnes said. "This is an extraordinary commitment by a wonderful partner that will not just elevate Tennessee game days, but it's an investment that will also enhance the student-athlete experience across all our sports. We appreciate Food City for stepping up and supporting Tennessee Athletics in a way that is truly transformational."

The court of Thompson-Boling Arena is named “The Summitt” after the legendary Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt.

The arena is the fourth largest arena in the NCAA, holding 21,678 fans. The naming rights deal is the first of its kind at Tennessee, although the university has left the door open for Lindsey Nelson Stadium to be renamed.

"Tennessee Athletics is fortunate to have an amazing relationship with a community-oriented company like Food City," women's basketball head coach Kellie Harpersaid. "They have a legacy of support for our student-athletes, coaches and programs, and their latest commitment illustrates an incredible investment toward competitive excellence by the Vols and Lady Vols. Pairing Thompson-Boling Arena, our teams and the best fan base in the country with Food City is a winning combination."

Lady Vols volleyball has called the arena home since 2008.

"Thompson-Boling Arena has been a special place to play and home to the best fan base in college sports," volleyball head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. "We are really excited about this new partnership with Food City and believe it will continue to push Tennessee volleyball forward. All of us are excited to get in the arena this fall and start competing."