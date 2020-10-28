The University of Tennessee volleyball team won its first game of the season, against Georgia. The two schools played at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night, where the Lady Vols defeated the Bulldogs, 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15).
First Win
After tonight's win, Tennessee improves to 1-2 on the season, with a 1-2 SEC record.
The Lady Vols’ first two games of the season were losses at the hands of No. 3 Kentucky. Tennessee won just one set in two games against the Wildcats, while hitting a mere .182 percent in the first game and a poultry .101 percent in the second game.
Tennessee rebounded nicely in Wednesday’s win. As a unit, they hit .267 percent while committing 18 errors. The Lady Vols were in the driver's seat in the first two sets, besting the Bulldogs in almost every single category.
“I saw a lot,” Head Coach Eve Rackham said. “We knew that it would be a game-time decision with the rotation that we went with. I think that the players that were out there played so well together and we didn’t make any subs because of that. I thought from the service line that our pressure was really good. Our setting was great. I think that Natalie Haward had a great night and it was the first time that she had been in a 5-1 for us and she got to run the offense from the get-go. She really made our hitters comfortable, across the board. Looking out there at that group of nine players in the rotation that came in and contributed, it gave such a comfort level and a calmness that was fun to watch. I was happy for them because I know how much work they put in over the last week and a half.”
Tennessee hit a rough patch in the third set. They hit just .184 in the third frame, their worst of the night, and recorded nine errors. They would mount a comeback late in the set to tie the game at 24 until Georgia broke away and scored the next two points.
The Lady Vols responded by hitting .357 percent on 28 attempts and just two errors. They also played lockdown defense as Georgia hit just .029 percent and committed nine errors on 34 attempts. Tennessee would walk away with the final frame and their first win after besting Georgia, 25-15.
Stopping Stivrins
Georgia standout Amber Stivrins came into Knoxville after making quite the debut for Georgia. Against South Carolina, the sophomore transfer finished with eight kills and 12 digs in game one. In-game two, Stivrins tallied 26 kills and eight digs in Georgia’s win against the Gamecocks.
However, the trip to Rocky Top proved to be a rocky experience for the outside hitter. Stivrins tallied 11 kills, but hit just .116 percent and committed six errors on the night.
“I thought that our serving was good and that took them out of rhythm a little bit,” Rackham said. “They had to force some balls to her that weren’t really in rhythm. We were able to get some blocks early on the ones she got, which helped us get her out of rhythm a little bit. She is a good player and I don’t have any doubts tomorrow that she’ll come back and be very good. I think that they weren’t able to keep her in rhythm as much as they wanted to and that has something to do with our serving.”
Fabulous Felts
Lily Felts reminded everyone that she is still one of Tennessee’s best players.
The junior finished the game with 15 kills on a .316 hitting percentage, seven digs, one assist, and committed just three errors for the Lady Vols.
“It is a really good thing to have those sorts of expectations and high standards coming from your coaches because it forces you to perform,” Felts said. “If that is what they are expecting from you, then you have to deliver it. I think that, as far as my performance goes, I have to give a lot of credit to my setters, to Natalie. She really put the ball up there for me and really set me up on every ball that she could, because she knew that I was gonna deliver for her. There is a big trust component to that and we both know that I have her back and she has mine.”
Hayward recorded 41 of Tennessee’s 43 assists on the night, while also tacking on 11 digs and five blocks.
Up Next
Tennessee will finish its series matchup against Georgia on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena.