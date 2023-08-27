In the second and final day of the Tennessee Classic at Food City Center, Tennessee volleyball swept Marist (25-15, 25-13, 25-12) and UT-Martin (25-15, 25-8, 25-9) to complete a perfect weekend. The Lady Vols went went 3-0 after beating Texas State on Friday.
Tennessee did not let up once in any game this weekend and was rewarded with the Tennessee Classic championship title. Morgahn Fingall was named MVP after a terrific weekend.
“I feel pretty good,” Fingall said. “Our goal for this weekend was to get better with the things we are working at. We are thinking about the big picture and using these matches to make sure that in each set and each match that we are getting better at one thing at least.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s performance on Saturday.
Fatigue not a factor
With the conclusion of the UT-Martin match, Tennessee finished its third match in two days. Playing this many games in a row could potentially lead to fatigue and other issues, but that was not the case for Tennessee.
“I think that’s where our summer conditioning came in and all the work our team did over the summer to prepare themselves physically,” Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “Trying to play two teams that we had very little information on is a challenge but also prepares you well for the NCAA Tournament. That’s where this team wants to be at the end of the year, so it is good practice for us.”
Any lack of rest the Lady Vols had did not show itself in the UT-Martin match. The Lady Vols had their most dominating performance of the weekend and held the Skyhawks under ten points in the last two sets.
Flawless weekend
Saturday’s wins wrapped up an impressive weekend for the Lady Vols. They were able to sweep all three opponents in the Tennessee Classic. Tennessee did not allow 20 points in any set this weekend. The most they gave up was 19 to Texas State in the first set of the tournament on Friday. Every set afterward was better defensively for the Lady Vols.
“I think the fact we were able to win so convincingly was really impressive,” Rackham Watt said. “In our sport it is really hard to beat a team, not only in three sets, but keeping them under 15 points. I thought we did a really nice job controlling the ball on our side and our service pressure was really good all weekend.”
Tennessee’s mental toughness and focus was evident during all three games this weekend. The Lady Vols did not let up when they had big leads in different points of the game. They always finished the sets strong and as a result did not lose a single one.
Tennessee Classic helps Tennessee prepare for the NCAA Tournament
This weekend was a big success for Tennessee as they were able to start off their season with a 3-0 record. These victories give them something to build on as they look to return to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year.
“Two games in one day prepares us for the NCAA Tournament,” Tennessee outside hitter Jenaisya Moore said. “You got to be able to know what is happening on the other side and be able to produce and execute. So I think playing two games in one day helps us mentally sharpen ourselves.”
Fingall also weighed in on the benefits of this early season tournament and how it can prepare them for the NCAA Tournament at the end of the year.
“I think it is going to help us be mentally tough when you have to have those quick turnarounds,” Fingall said. “I thought this was a really good test of our mental toughness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.