Tennessee took care of business once again with a sweep over Evansville on Friday night at Food City Center.
The win was not without its drama. Tennessee was able to remain disciplined to hang on for its fifth home win in a row to start the season.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ last game before SEC play begins.
Perfect at home
The Lady Vols could not have asked for a better start to their season when it comes to defending the home court. Tennessee has swept every single home game so far this season. Friday's win marks 15 straight sets won by Tennessee at home this year.
“We definitely do not think about sweeps.We want to win the match and play as well as we can,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “Sometimes it takes three sets, and sometimes it takes five. We will take a win any way we can get it.”
The competition at home has not been as stout as it has been on the road. However, Tennessee has not allowed themselves to overlook any team that has walked into its home gym.
A strong home court advantage is a great asset for a team to have once SEC play starts.
“The comfort of your own gym and your own fans definitely scores you a couple points,” Rackham Watt said. “Our fan base is so amazing, and our student section has been so great. Kudos to them for helping us be able to win all these games.”
Block party in Knoxville
The Lady Vols were able to dominate at times defensively against Evansville. They held the Purple Aces to a .129 hitting percentage and forced 17 attacking errors.
The most impressive part of the Lady Vols’ defense was the number of blocks they finished with. Tennessee had 10 blocks, and Evansville only managed 1.5. Keondreya Granberry had six of those blocks herself.
“She makes our job so much easier when she is getting good block touches and stuff blocks,” hitter Jenaisya Moore said. “Kiki (Granberry) does a really good job of putting us in a position to be dominant offensively and defensively.”
Despite the impressive numbers, Rackham Watt was not satisfied with the defensive performance from her team.
“I look at the blocking numbers, and I see 10, but I think we should’ve had 20,” Rackham Watt said. “I did not think we blocked very well at all. I thought we had a lot of opportunities when we knew where the ball was going to go, but we couldn’t get our hands up in time. That is something we need to improve on.”
Poise in the third set
What seemed to be another easy win for Tennessee turned into a competitive third set. The Lady Vols were losing by a score of 22-18 after a strong final push from Evansville.
Tennessee showed its mental toughness by responding with a 6-1 run to end the game and secure the sweep.
“Our serve receive got lackluster in the third set, and we weren’t swinging with range and with a plan,” Rackham Watt said. “We became one dimensional and had to call a timeout and talk about what they were doing. But we knew what we needed to do, and we were able to finish well.”
The Lady Vols displayed poise when playing from behind to close out games and sets — something that has been a theme all season.
“We have been pretty clean in terms of how we have played throughout the season,” Rackham watt said. “That has enabled us to win a lot of close sets.”
