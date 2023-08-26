With a 25-19 win in the first set, 25-18 win in the second set and a 25-15 win in the third set, the Lady Vols kept momentum throughout the match on Friday night.
“I feel great,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “It was a really good way to open the season, I thought Texas State was really good. I thought they were really well coached, and they put a lot of pressure on us to do things differently and find different answers.”
Here are three takeaways from the match
Communication on and off the court
The Lady Vols emphasize the importance of communication all around. Whether a player is off the court or on the court in the middle of a hit, there must be communication.
“We've talked a ton about communication, it's intentional, it's effective, it's efficient, we're saying something, and we're listening,” Rackham Watt says. “Just practicing how to communicate with each other and give useful information has been something this group has really worked hard out.”
Even from the stands you can hear the talk on the court. Tennessee proves to work as a unit, using communication as an advantage against their opponents.
Communication leads to cohesion, according to Rackham Watt. This was proven on the court with talk coming from the front and back row, leading to excellent offensive plays by Morgahn Fingall, Erykah Lovett, Jenaisya Moore and Keondreya Grandberry, along with quick defensive performances from Yelianiz Torres, Lovett and Ashlyn King. Caroline Kerr led the match in assists, connecting with each of her hitters in order to put points on the board.
“We were preaching before in the locker room, really, for this whole preseason, and then going into our season was communication," Fingall said. "And I think that really, really showed up here because every play was consistent all the way throughout the match. So I think that really helped build that cohesiveness.”
Exceptional Team Chemistry
There was not one dull moment in the match. The team remained composed, enthusiastic and strategic each set, never allowing Texas State a run.
“We have been working with each other for more than two months, three months already," Torres. "So I think that every time you practice, we just trust each other and have fun with each other. And that fun just translates to the game."
The match shows that it most definitely does. With lively cheers on the sidelines and on court celebrations, Food City Center's atmosphere was electric.
"There's 21 of us, it's not just the six, or the six that are out there as well," Rackham Watt said. "… Everybody's got a role. So the standards are the same for everybody and everybody's invested, and everybody understands that their job matters. And what they do affects the person next to them, certainly in our sport.”
This mentality allows for trust among the Lady Vols. Each player has a vital role to play in order for the team to maintain its chemistry. Not one player plays individually on the Lady Vols, they play for each other and with each other.
Strong Frontlines
The Lady Vols were quick at the net. With big blocks and touches from Lovett and Fingall, the team proved to put up a strong blocking front.
The front row was aggressive in attacks, with Fingall contributing 13 kills and Lovett, Moore and Granberry each contributing nine. Klaudia Pawlik led the hitting stats of the match with a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage.
“Our strength is our maturity, our experience, we've got a lot of high level players who've been out there, year after year," Rackham Watt said. "And obviously, you know, we have Morgahn Fingall and she's terrific. She gets us out of so many situations, and she just has an ability to score points at a really high level."
Setter Kerr fed the frontlines with exceptional sets, assisting the kills.
The Lady Vols brought intensity to the match, by moving quickly and finding Texas State’s weakness in attacking deep corners. The match was filled with strategic decisions in the front. Whether it be tipping, setter dumps or aggressive cross court shots, the team was ready to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.