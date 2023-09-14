The Lady Vols came home ready to win, sweeping Chicago State in three sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-13). Tennessee’s return home was exciting for the fans and the team.
“It was just really refreshing,” Morgahn Fingall said. “Actually, just being away for a long time makes you appreciate how great it is to play at home and just having a home court advantage. It just felt comfortable because we're just back on Rocky Top and we know we have a good fan base that will come out and support us.”
Here are three takeaways from the match.
Power on the pins
With Fingall, Jenaisya Moore and Erykah Lovett on the pins, it’s no surprise that Tennessee consistently has dominated the hitting stats. Pins hitters are supposed to be trusty outlets for the team, as they create order when there is chaos. If there is a scramble play that causes the team to be out of system, the pins are there to execute. Luckily for Tennessee’s setter, Caroline Kerr, she has an assortment of talented pin attackers to connect with.
Lovett, Fingall and Moore led the Chicago State match in kills. Lovett collected 12 while Fingall and Moore each had 10. They have consistently led the stats for hitting and each one of them brings an intensity to the court.
Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt thought that Lovett “had a really nice night.”
“In terms of just her range as an attacker, which is something we've been talking to her a lot about, and her connection with Caroline, the numbers she put up were really good today,” Rackham Watt said. “When she's playing well, our team is really difficult to defend.”
The pins have also dominated in the back row, exemplifying versatility in their positions. Moore contributed seven digs and Lovett had six against Chicago State. Their ability to execute in attacking from the back row also heavily contributes to their adaptability on the court.
Caroline Kerr’s Versatility
An honorable mention of tonight’s hitting stats is redshirt freshman Caroline Kerr. Kerr had a perfect hitting percentage (1.000) in the match against the Cougars and put six kills in the book. Kerr also led the match with 31 assists.
“I think me being able to be offensive like that is a testament to our passing,” Kerr said. “Our passing did great tonight, and if I'm able to score, it definitely helps our hitters get better looks too. And ultimately that's what I'm trying to do is just get my hitters good looks. And so if I can help be a part of that, then that's great.”
Each position's role affects the other in the game, meaning it starts with a pass, then a set and finally a kill. Kerr’s ability to adjust to anything that comes her way demonstrates her versatility as an athlete.
“Caroline Kerr is doing a tremendous job spreading the ball around, giving all our players different looks,” Rackham Watt said.
Maintaining big leads against Chicago State
The Lady Vols kept the momentum high on their side of the court. Tennessee tamed the Cougars as they weren’t allowed more than 14 points in each set of the match. The team maintained big leads throughout the night, exemplifying discipline in moments where it would be easy to ease up.
“When I called the time out in the second set, we might have been up by five, but I was very angry because we were just losing focus about what we were doing,” Rackham Watt said. “It's really not about the score, it's about how are we playing and are we getting better? Are we becoming more cohesive as a team? Are we building trust? … Are we getting better and are we taking every opportunity we can to improve because there's a lot of things we still need to get better at.”
In volleyball, the great teams step on the gas, or continue to stay locked in and improve with each play, set and match. Those who decrease their speed tend to fall short. The Lady Vols will continue to work to keep the momentum, thus proving their ability to accelerate.
The Lady Vols are ready to improve and grow in the next matches to come.
