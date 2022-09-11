Tennessee took care of business Friday night with a 3-0 sweep of New Hampshire in the first game of the Rocky Top Classic at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols slammed in 30 more kills than New Hampshire, recording 48 kills to New Hampshire’s 18.
Here are three takeaways from Friday night’s matchup.
Tennessee never let up
The Lady Volunteers scored first in every set, and besides falling down 2-1 in the beginning the third set, never trailed the rest of the match.
“It is not easy to do that in volleyball,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said of the feat. “I think that goes back to the fact that we were able to sustain our service runs, so we went back there and served three, four, or five points in a row. We defended our serve so not only did our server do her job by hitting their zone, but our defense was backing up that server for long periods of time.
“I think it was helpful for us to be able to get out in front, but keeping the lead was also the thing I was most proud of.”
Seniors shine
Experience proved to be a valuable asset in the victory as seniors Natalie Hayward and Morgahn Fingall led the way with team highs in assists and kills at 37 and 16 respectively.
“Natalie we rely on heavily to run the offense and make good decisions, she’s one of our best servers,” Rackham Watt said. “She’s a point scorer for us as well and we rely on her to steer us and guide us throughout the match, offensively for sure.
“Morgahn is such a terminal player. She can score from the front row, from the back row, and she is someone that Natalie and the team relies on a lot to set up. She knows her role and she knows we need her to do that. For her to manage the swings that she got tonight for such a high efficiency is really good and she did it a couple of different ways, which is good to see.”
Not all their seniors led with their play on the court Friday night. Danielle Mahaffey was a key part of the team’s win with her voice. Mahaffey, in her fifth year as a Lady Vol, sustained an injury that has kept her out of action, but Rackham Watt still praised her ability to lead her team from the bench.
“I am happy that the young girls have these role models, even Danielle Mahaffey, a senior who’s a middle, that the freshman can look to on the sidelines and in practice,” Rackham Watt said. “She is talking to them all the time and we are really fortunate that we have really good leadership even when they are all not on the floor.”
Future looks bright
Along with the seniors, three freshmen started in Friday night’s matchup. Kadynce Boothe, Keondreya Granberry and Klaudia Pawlik each contributed in the win with quality playing time. The three combined for 15 kills on the night.
“We have some youth for sure, Kadynce Boothe, Keke Granbery, and even Klaudia as a redshirt freshman, those three have not seen a lot of court time,” Rackham Watt said. “I think fortunately for us we have players like Natalie and Morgahn to look up to. Even someone like Paola Laborda, our libero, hasn’t played libero a lot for us so she is kind of coming into this role. She’s another great example with her work ethic everyday and how serious she has taken their job.
“So just for those younger players to see the time and investment that our older players put into those extra reps is huge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.