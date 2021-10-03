The No. 20 Tennessee volleyball team dropped their first SEC match against Texas A&M in five sets (26-24,23-25,25-17,21-25,15-17) on Sunday at Thompson Boling Arena. The Lady Vols now hold an overall record of 12-3 and a 4-1 record in the Southeastern Conference.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ loss to the Aggies.
Lady Vols struggle to keep lead
One of the biggest problems that plagued the Lady Vols in the sets they dropped against the Aggies was not being able to defend their lead. Time and time again, Tennessee would be up and have all the momentum in the world going for them. However, little mistakes came back to haunt them as Texas A&M stormed back to win.
A few weeks ago, head coach Eve Rackham Watt said that the team’s biggest weakness was their defense and in Sunday’s matchup, it showed. The Lady Vols' mistakes piled up and caused them to drop their first SEC match.
With half the season behind them, Tennessee will need to figure out how to hold leads as it prepares for teams like Florida, South Carolina and the 2020 NCAA Champion Kentucky.
Middle blocker depth
One thing that the Lady Vols have that separates them from most other programs is their deep roster. This depth is most notably seen in the middle blocker position. Over the course of the season, the Lady Vols have been known to rotate between graduate student Nicole Shanahan and seniors Ava Bell and Danielle Mahaffey in the starting lineup.
On Saturday, Bell and Mahaffey both were featured in the starting lineup and made their presence known. Mahaffey led the team with 6 blocks and came in third overall with 6 kills. Bell was right behind her with 4 blocks and 5 kills.
“We’re fortunate to have three experienced middles who are doing a really nice job for us both blocking and scoring,” Rackham Watt said. “We feel like we could put any one of them in and get production out of them.”
The ability to switch between middle blockers is useful in a few different ways. For one it allows the players to rest and not get too burnt out. The position is physically demanding with the player having to constantly be ready to block incoming volleys. It also makes it hard for the opposing team to adjust to just one Lady Vol.
Morgahn Fingall’s importance
While many of the Lady Vols wins are due to a team effort, one of the most important players on the floor is the junior right-side hitter Morgahn Fingall. The Fairfax, Virginia, native has proven to be one of the most impactful players offensively and consistently comes in clutch for the Lady Vols.
In the two-game home series matchup between the Aggies, Fingall was key to the Lady Vols’ success.
On Saturday, she led the team in kills with 11 and aces with 2. Fingall would continue to be impactful on Sunday when she recorded 11 more kills. However, this was not enough to push the Vols to win as they fell in five sets.
Fingall was not only influential in the Texas A&M matchups, but has been the entire season. The future is bright for the junior and Tennessee Volleyball if she continues her stellar performance. It tends to show when she is not on the floor.