The Tennessee volleyball team took the court on Wednesday night against the Florida Gators for some in-conference action. The Lady Vols held on for four sets, but finally fell to the visiting Gators 3-1 in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s defeat.
Sticking around
Though Florida came out on top, the Gators were never able to get rid of Tennessee throughout the match. Despite a slow start, the Lady Vols managed to extend the first set before falling short 26-24. The second frame was another close contest with Florida narrowly winning by two again.
Tennessee was then able to steal a set convincingly 25-16, before losing the fourth and final set 25-20.
“I don’t think that there is a team in this league that we can’t beat,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “I also don’t think there’s a team that can’t beat us. I think everyone is good in this conference. Every night you are going to play someone as physical as you and as organized as you. So when you get chances you have to be able to capitalize on them. Our offense has been good. We started off slow, but we had three really good offensive sets. There was some good, just not enough of it to win the match.”
Extending the play
One thing that does not show up in the box score, but was a key factor in the Lady Vols competing with the No. 15 ranked team is hustle. Tennessee did not let up easy points and consistently extended plays and kept their chances alive.
“One of the things we talk about is our effort level and that it should be at 100% all the time so we train that way and expect that to show in matches,” Rackham Watt said.
Lovett shines despite loss
Sophomore outside hitter Erykah Lovett led the way for the orange and white in their competitive efforts. Lovett led the team in kills by 10 with 21 on .349 hitting percentage. Lovett’s offensive success directly correlated with the team’s offensive progression in the game.
“I thought we weren’t getting her(Lovett) the ball early in tempo the way we had been,” Watt said. “I don’t think she was effective early on, but once Natalie got her going a little bit with the sets that she needs, a little bit quicker, because I don’t think we were setting it quite fast enough. Erykah is a phenomenal player and we rely on her to do a lot. She scored from the front row, she scored from the back row and led us in kills. She can do a lot and I think for her it’s her youth, understanding how to get going early especially when things aren’t going as well as you’d like them to.”
The Lady Vols return to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday as they host South Carolina at 4:00 p.m ET.
