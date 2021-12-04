On Friday night in Columbus, Ohio, the Lady Vols kicked off their NCAA tournament run with a first round win over North Carolina, 3-1.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s victory over the Tar Heels.
Hitting percentage
This match was ultimately decided at the net by the swings from hitters on each side. Tennessee was in rhythm all match as they converted at a clip of .263 compared to North Carolina’s .165 mark. In the sets where Tennessee was victorious, UNC hit just .115 compared to .310 in the third set that UNC won. Tennessee on the other hand, converted at a .250 clip or higher in three out of the four sets.
Blocking
The Tennessee block has been one of the top units in the nation throughout this season. Out of over 300 teams in Division I, the Lady Vols are third in the nation, averaging just over 3 blocks per set.
The best part of the Lady Vols’ game showed up to the NCAA Tournament in a big way. Tennessee out blocked UNC 16-3 in the match, providing the team with a huge boost on defense.
Ava Bell picked up an astounding 9 blocks in the match, tripling the UNC team total by herself. Bell currently ranks fifth in the conference with 1.25 blocks per set and fourth in the conference for hitting percentage, hitting .407 on the season.
Natalie Hayward and Danielle Mahaffey also chipped in on the block party. Hayward finished with 7 blocks and Mahaffey finished with 4. Mahaffey, who just switched to the position this season, ranks second in the SEC with 1.4 blocks per set.
Dominance from the service line
Another deciding factor in the match was the two teams' performance from the service line. UNC struggled on serve receptions throughout the match, which led to the Lady Vols uncorking a 6-1 advantage in aces.
Not only was there a lopsided advantage in aces, but also in service errors. Overall, Tennessee had a clean day from the servers line, committing just 4 service errors in the entire match. UNC struggled all match, committing 13 service errors in just four sets.
Up next
Tennessee continues its run for a National Championship Saturday against the No. 9 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The Lady Vols drew the sixth seed in the region and now face the No. 3 seed in their section of the bracket. The winner of the match will face off with the winner of Western Kentucky and No. 8 Georgia Tech in the sweet sixteen.
Tennessee will have an uphill battle, given the fact the Buckeyes will be playing on their home court. First serve is set for 6 p.m. EST.