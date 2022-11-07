Morgahn Fingall and Tennessee Volleyball have been synonymous for the last four years.
The senior from Fairfax, Virginia, has had an impact on the floor for the Lady Vols since she stepped on campus. On Saturday, Fingall cemented her name in the record books of Tennessee volleyball as she put down her 1,000th career kill.
“Honestly, it just means continuous hard work and connections with my setters,” Fingall said about her milestone. “Just going at it over and over and over again and to be able to hit that milestone in my senior year. It’s just wow, the hard work has paid off somewhere. So, it’s just really, really special to have it at home.”
After Fingall put down her 1,000th kill on Saturday, she was surprised with a presentation on Sunday morning.
Fingall was honored with a ball marking her career milestone ahead of Tennessee’s second match against LSU.
“I’m going to keep that ball forever,” Fingall said. “I thought it was really special that they were able to do that for me.”
The words “Lady Vol” carry a lot of weight and prestige. Fingall’s name will now always be associated with those legendary words.
The outside hitter is only the 23rd Lady Vol to put down 1,000 kills — only the 10th in the rally-scoring era.
“Just being a part of the Lady Vol legacy and even being able to be in the record book is just an awesome, awesome opportunity and experience,” Fingall said.
Fingall arrived in Knoxville four years ago as a part of head coach Eve Rackham Watt’s first recruiting class. She has given Rackham Watt some continuity during her years in Knoxville and has grown into the Lady Vols' go-to offensive weapon.
“I’m just so proud of her, happy for her,” Watt said. “She’s done everything the right way. She’s really worked for the player she’s become. It’s been fun to watch her develop and evolve as a player, as a person and as a leader. She’s gotten better every season she’s been here, and obviously, she’s our go-to attacker now.”
Tennessee has not had the season they expected by any means. Coming into the season, the Lady Vols lost both of their senior middle blockers to injury.
Being one of the most veteran members of the group, Fingall has grown into a leadership role in 2022.
“This senior year has taught me a lot,” Fingall said. “Just team dynamics, showing up on the court, learning to be a leader and being someone that’s consistent for our team in order to win games.”
Fingall has been consistent in her senior year. The outside hitter is Tennessee’s kill leader with 347 kills. Fingall also leads the SEC in kills per set, by a good margin, averaging 4.28 kills per set.
Fingall has tallied 1,039 career kills now, and doesn’t plan on stopping after this year. Lady Vol fans will get to hear “Fingall kill” echo in Thompson-Boling Arena for another season.
“I just don't want to be done playing college volleyball, but also getting the opportunity for the COVID year is just really cool,” Fingall said. “So, just taking that opportunity, staying with the program for one more year and seeing where we can continue to go.”
