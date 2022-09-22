Tennessee volleyball beat Missouri Wednesday night in a three-set-sweep (25-14, 25-21, 25-20) at Thompson-Boling Arena to open SEC play.
Sophomore Erykah Lovett had a career night, leading the Lady Vols with 15 kills. She hit .667%, tying Ole Miss’ Anna Blair for highest hit percentage for a SEC player this season with a minimum 20 attempts.
“I feel great,” Lovett said. “It feels great to contribute more to my team.”
Lovett came into Wednesday second on the team in kills at 126, averaging three kills per set.
“When Erykah is good, she’s great,” Lady Vols’ head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “She’s put together a couple matches this year where she’s really been hard to stop. You look at those numbers and it’s like ‘wow.’ You don’t see that performance very often. I felt like she came into the match very clear in her plan and what she wanted to do.”
Tennessee came into Wednesday on a three-game losing streak, dropping matches to Western Kentucky, Pitt and Ohio State. Rackham Watt is happy to end the skid after facing a gauntlet of ranked opponents.
“It feels good, for sure,” Rackham Watt said. “It was a rough last week. Not playing our best volleyball and kind of having some flashes of good moments but just not able to string things together. I felt like tonight we were able to string points together, longer. We were able to sustain our pressure a little bit longer. Not easy to do after having a tough week.”
A new face entered Tennessee’s lineup Wednesday night, Ashllyn King. King played in the libero spot for the Lady Vols. Paola Laborda had been Tennessee's everyday libero previously.
“Ashllyn’s been doing a real nice job,” Rackham Watt said. “She’s become a real stable passer for us. She’s brought really good energy to the floor. She’s been a good server for us. We made the switch and she had a great night.”
Tennessee came out firing and wasting no time going up on Missouri 12-7 at the Tigers’ first time out. The Lady Vols took set one 25-15. Lovett had half of the team’s first set kills with nine.
“I thought we were really efficient,” Rackham Watt said. “We had multiple good performances from everyone out there.”
Tennessee struggled with some errors early in set two, forcing Tennessee to call a timeout down 13-12. The Lady Vols would battle back into the lead, 18-16. The Lady Vols were out-hitting Missouri .400% compared to .208% at this point in the set. Tennessee would win set two 25-21.
Lovett was hitting .833% at the end of set two, totaling 10 kills. Senior Morgahn Fingall was not far behind with nine kills.
Missouri came out firing in set three, going up 10-8 at Tennessee’s first timeout. Tennessee would battle back, going up 21-17 at Missouri’s second timeout, hitting .542% at this point. Tennessee would win set three 25-20.
As a team, Tennessee hit .481% and tallied 45 kills. Rackham Watt was pleased with the team’s performance in the SEC opener.
“Overall, really, really happy for the team. Proud of them,” Rackham Watt said. “To come out with a win against a good Missouri team and to start the conference (1-0).”
The Lady Vols have a quick turnaround, traveling to College Station to face Texas A&M on Saturday and Sunday. Both matches are at 3 p.m. ET.
