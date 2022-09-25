Tennessee volleyball swept Texas A&M on Sunday (26-24, 25-17, 26-24) in Reed Arena. Tennessee moved to 8-7 (2-1) on the year.
The Lady Vols’ offense was led by sophomore Erykah Lovett. Lovett tallied 18 kills, swung .441% and also had 10 digs. Senior Morgahn Fingall also had a good day for Tennessee, hitting .355% with 15 kills.
As a team, Tennessee had 48 kills to Texas A&M’s 39. The Lady Vols outhit the Aggies .337% to .273%.
Both teams came out firing in the first set. Neck-and-neck for most of the set, the Lady Vols finally got some separation on a three point run to win the set 26-24. Tennessee sealed the set thanks to a Fingall kill, a Texas A&M error, and a service ace by redshirt senior Kylie Robinson. Tennessee hit .387% with 18 kills in set one.
Unlike the first set, the Lady Vols dominated for most of the second set. Never trailing the Aggies, Tennessee won set two 25-17. The Lady Vols tallied 14 kills and hit .300%.
The Lady Vols never trailed in set three, winning 26-24, but a late Aggie surge threatened their third set win. Behind two Lady Vols errors, two Madison Bowser kills, and a Caroline Meuth kill, Texas A&M went on a five point run to tie the set at 24. Ultimately, Tennessee would seal the set, and the match, behind a couple kills from Fingall and Keondreya Granberry. The Lady Vols finished set three with 18 kills, swinging .324%.
Tennessee has a 10-day break before hosting No. 12 Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on ESPN2.
