The No. 22 ranked Lady Vols volleyball team won both of its matches on the first day of the Stacey Clark Classic in straight sets to improve its record to 8-1 on the season.
Tennessee defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 25-22, 25-20, and 25-19 in its first match of the day, with the third set being the Lady Vols' cleanest of the match.
Lily Felts, Nicole Shanahan, and Jasmine Brooks spearheaded the attack for Tennessee, sharing the team lead with 8 kills apiece.
Danielle Mahaffey proved to be a force at the net for the Lady Vols, as she tallied up 4 blocks for the team.
Natalie Hayward continued to be a catalyst for Tennessee as she led the team with 35 assists and 15 digs to get herself a double-double.
The second match of the day for Tennessee went very similar, as it swept Jacksonville State 25-23, 25-21 and 25-17.
In the second match, Morgahn Fingall led the team with 14 kills, followed by Felts who had 13.
Ava Bell showed her defensive prowess as she picked up 5 blocks in the match. This was a theme throughout both matches as Tennessee out blocked its opponents 17-3 on the day.
Madison Bryant had herself a crisp game defensively, leading the Lady Vols with 14 digs.
Tennessee takes the floor again tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. EST from West Lafayette, Indiana, for a marquee matchup with the Big Ten’s Purdue. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 9 in the nation, Tennessee’s third top-10 matchup of the season.