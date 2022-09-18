Tennessee volleyball lost to No. 5 Ohio State in a straight set sweep (25-23, 25-23, 25-16) Saturday night at Fitzgerald Field House.
As a team, Tennessee hit a measly .151%, tallying 29 kills. Comparatively, Ohio State hit .398%, getting 46 kills. Senior Morgan Fingall and freshman Keondreya Granberry both led Tennessee’s offense with seven kills. Granberry hit .538%, while the freshman Klaudia Pawlik had five kills, hitting .572%.
Tennessee played well defensively, gathering eight blocks and 24 digs.
The first set was back and forth. Tennessee went on a three-point run to knot up the first set at 21, but four errors would give Ohio State the set. The Lady Vols hit .269% with 11 kills. Ohio State took set one 25-23.
The second set saw much of the same, a back and forth contest. Errors plagued the Lady Vols, and they picked up eight compared to Ohio State’s four in set two. After tying the score at 15, Tennessee could never catch back up. Of the next 10 points, Ohio State got eight kills and forced two Tennessee errors to take set two 25-23. Tennessee hit .139% and got 13 kills in the set.
The Lady Vols started set three flat, going down 15-6 early. They could never come back and ended up losing 25-16. Tennessee had five kills and hit .042% in set three.
Tennessee opens SEC play Wednesday, Sept. 21 when Missouri travels to Thompson Boling Arena. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPNU.
