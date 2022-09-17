Tennessee volleyball lost to No.12 Pitt (20-25, 21-25, 23-25) in Pittsburgh Friday night. Pittsburgh came into Friday ranked No. 12 with a 7-2 record.
As a team, Tennessee was out-killed 47-39, hitting .237% compared to Pitt’s .302%. The Lady Vols’ offense was led by Morgan Fingall and Erykah Lovett, with 13 and 11 kills respectively. The 6-foot-6 freshman Klaudia Pawlik also had a good night, hitting .714% with six kills.
Both teams were neck and neck throughout the first set, with Pitt up 15-13 at Tennessee’s first timeout. Pawlik had gathered four kills by then. Tennessee battled back at set point, but ultimately lost set one, 20-15.
The Lady Vols came out flat in set two, going down 7-1 at their first timeout. Tennessee’s one point came off a Fingall kill. Pitt was forced to call a timeout after Tennessee battled back 12-7. The Lady Vols sputtered out of the timeout, going down 19-13 and being forced to call their second timeout of the set. Tennessee fought back to make it 19-21, but ultimately would lose the set 25-21.
At the first media timeout in the third set, the Lady Vols were down 15-10. A three-point run forced Pitt to call a timeout. Down 24-21, Tennessee would go on to lose set three 23-25. Tennessee had six errors and only hit .200% in set three.
Tennessee looks to bounce back Saturday at 5 p.m. ET against No.5 Ohio State in Pittsburgh.
