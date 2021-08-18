On Wednesday the Southeastern Conference released its volleyball coaches poll and picked the Lady Vols to finish fourth in the conference.
The defending national champion Kentucky Wildcats are the favorite in the conference and were selected to finish first by the coaches. Kentucky was followed by Florida and LSU who were picked to finish second and third, respectively, just ahead of the Lady Vols. In 2020 Tennessee was 2-0 versus LSU and 0-4 in two contests each against Kentucky and Florida.
Tennessee returns all of its starters from the 2020, conference only, COVID season including senior Knoxville native Lily Felts. Felts led the Lady Vols with 242 kills last season. Alongside Felts is junior right side player Morgahn Fingall, who finished tenth in the the conference with 3.56 kills per set.
Felts and Fingall are accompanied by setter Natalie Hayward, middle blockers Ava Bell and Danielle Mahaffey, defensive specialist Giana Pellizzon, and libero Madison Bryant.
The Lady Vols open their season with an exhibition match against Appalachian State on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. ET before their regular season opener Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET at home against Texas Tech.