With a versatile team of 21 Lady Vols and an experienced coaching staff, Tennessee volleyball’s 2023 season looks to be promising.
Head coach Eve Rackham Watt has a surplus of talent on the court this season. The starting lineup looks to be impressive. All-American Morgahn Fingall will lead the team in her final year with the Lady Vols.
Between Fingall, Erykah Lovett and Jenaisya Moore, the team looks to have absolute weapons on the pins. Keondreya Granberry and Klaudia Pawlik have stepped up to be defensive walls in the middle. Redshirt freshman Caroline Kerr is setting for the Lady Vols and Yelianiz Torres is the team’s libero.
Moore, an outside hitter, was the highlight of this transfer class. She arrived in Knoxville after four seasons at Ohio State.
“They just brought such a maturity and a confidence, and the experience is great, but it allows the other people around them to just do their job even at a higher level,” Rackham Watt said. “Having somebody like Caroline (Kerr), who's a first-year setter out there, setting a ball to Jenaisya (Moore) who's been out there for five years. There's just a level of comfort that it allows Caroline to set even at a higher level.”
The Lady Vols have started the season off strong with three wins in the Tennessee Classic, defeating Texas State (25-19, 25-18, 25-15), Marist (25-15, 25-13, 25-12) and UT Martin (25-15, 25-8, 25-9).
“All the work that this group did over the summer to prepare themselves physically, and it’s go time now, so we're in season,” Rackham Watt said after the opening weekend. “The ability to kind of play back-to-back, physically, it's hard, but it's also a challenge because you just don't have a lot of information. You don't have a lot of prep time to scout.”
The work the team has put in over the summer has most definitely shown on the court in the early season. The Lady Vols’ chemistry on and off the court makes a positive difference in the team’s atmosphere. A key to building this chemistry is communication.
“One thing that we were preaching before in the locker room, really for this whole preseason and then going into our season, was communication,” Fingall said.
The talk on the court has allowed for trust and composure among the Lady Vols. The team maintains their competitive edge through constant communication.
“We really honed in on making sure our frontline and backline are in cohesion,” Moore said. “So just making sure that we're on the same page. When we move as a unit, we are very, very good.”
The rest of the season poses exciting challenges for Tennessee volleyball. The Lady Vols will take on five conference champions and 10 NCAA Tournament teams from last season, allowing Rackham Watt’s squad to prove their skill.
There will be major trials for the Lady Vols when they travel to San Diego to take on the Toreros and Boston College before heading to Madison to face Wisconsin. In the next weekend, the Lady Vols will battle against two more conference champions: Loyola Chicago and Marquette.
Further down the road in SEC play, Tennessee will play eight matches against third-round NCAA Tournament teams, including a home-and-home series against Kentucky, a former No. 3 national seed, and then will travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators, reigning SEC Champs.
Last year, the Lady Vols fell to Purdue in a five-set match in the NCAA tournament. This year, the Lady Vols have set high goals to move further in the tournament.
“If we want to be great and be playing our best volleyball in December and we want to make a run in the tournament, we're going to have to challenge ourselves,” Rackham Watt said.
