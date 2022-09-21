Tennessee volleyball begins SEC play Wednesday night against Missouri in Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols are coming off a tough weekend in Pittsburgh losing to No. 5 Ohio State and No. 12 Pitt. Despite the two losses, head coach Eve Rackham Watt believes the Lady Vols improved from the weekend.
“We played two very good teams in Pittsburgh and Ohio State, two teams that will most likely go deep in the NCAA Tournament,” Rackham Watt said. “It is always good to test yourself against opponents like that, and we were able to learn a lot and continue to grow as a team. I’ve said before, we are young and every match we play is another opportunity to learn and get better.”
Something that has been an area of concern for Rackham Watt has been defense. She is beginning to see some improvement on that front.
“Our blocking is coming along and our middles get better and better every time we play,” Rackham Watt said. “I thought our blocking was solid last weekend and I hope to see that continue to get better this week.”
Tennessee tallied eight blocks versus Ohio State and five blocks versus Pittsburgh. The Lady Vols also had 24 digs versus Ohio State and 38 digs versus Pittsburgh.
Tennessee looks towards senior Morgahn Fingall to spark their offense. Fingall leads the Lady Vols in kills at 178. She also leads the Lady Vols and the SEC in kills per set at 4.24. Rackham Watt says Tennessee must put itself in the best position to win Wednesday.
“We continue to really focus on ourselves and what we need to do each match to put ourselves in the best position to win,” Rackham Watt said. “It starts with our passing. If we pass the ball well we can stay in system and get it to our hitters in a spot where they can be successful and get a kill.”
Fingall and Tennessee’s offense has their work cut out for them versus Missouri. The Tigers are a defensively solid team with stout middle blockers.
“Missouri has good size at middle blocker and they get their hands on a lot of balls,” Rackham Watt said. “That, in turn, helps their floor defense have a little easier time getting to the ball and passing it well. We need to try and limit their middles on offense and defense and disrupt what they want to do.”
Senior Leandra Mangual-Duran leads Missouri in digs with 169. This past weekend, she recorded a career-high 29 digs versus Butler.
Offensively, Missouri is led by senior Anna Dixon and sophomore Kaylee Cox, who have 126 kills and 153 kills, respectively.
Regardless of what Missouri throws at the Lady Vols, Rackham Watt says Tennessee must stay focused on putting itself in the best position to win.
“Kind of the same message we have been preaching,'' Rackham Watt said. “We continue to really focus on ourselves and what we need to do each match to put ourselves in the best position to win… I think it comes down to limiting the effectiveness of their middle blockers. We’ll need to serve well and keep them out of system. We need to pass well ourselves and limit our errors.”
First serve between Tennessee and Missouri is set for 7 p.m. EST in Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday. The game can be watched on ESPN2. Missouri leads the all-time series 11-7.
