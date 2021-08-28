Tennessee volleyball put together a very strong performance on the opening night of the Tennessee Classic to take its first match of the year against Texas Tech in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18.
Tennessee dominated from the get-go and put together a very strong first set where they were able to prevent Texas Tech from creating quality scoring chances.
“Our service game was able to put pressure on them throughout the night and kept them out of their system which helped us,” said Lady Vols head coach Eve Rackham Watt.
Breana Runnels and Morgahn Fingall set the tone for the Lady Vols in the first set as they finished the set with six kills apiece.
“Our chemistry is really good,” Runnels said. “And it's not just us. We have good chemistry with our setters and passers also.”
Runels and Finghal ended up with nearly identical performances statistically, with both players finishing with 17 kills.
Runnels made her presence felt immediately in her Rocky Top debut. The Ohio-native graduate student soared through the air and smashed points home to keep the Lady Vols in rhythm throughout the match.
In addition to contributions from Runnels and Fingall, Danielle Mahaffey made her presence felt at the net all match, spearheading the Lady Vols blocking game. She led the team with two solo blocks and three block assists. Ava Bell also contributed at the net to help lead the Lady Vols to an eight to four blocking advantage for the entire match.
After winning the second set 25-17 in a fairly comfortable fashion, the Lady Vols got out to a quick start in the third set. Texas Tech was able to gain a little momentum and cut the deficit to just three at one point, making it 20-17 before Fingall was able to slam the door shut and close out the third set 25-18.
“It was a good win over a good Texas Tech team,” Rackham Watt said. "I thought it's a great way to start the season. I feel like we played really well and I feel like Texas Tech is a good team, so I thought it was a great win for the team.”
Overall, the Lady Vols had a substantial lead in all of the major statistical categories. Tennessee had 58 kills compared to the Red Raiders to just 27, as the Lady Vols were able to slow down Texas Tech’s primary hitter Samantha Saunders.
One of the biggest differences in the match was Tennessee’s ability to put away points and Texas Tech’s struggles to do the same. Tennessee tallied an attacking percentage of 35% trumping Texas Tech’s 13.9%.
The Lady Vols will be back in action on Saturday as the Tennessee classic continues at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will face off with East Tennessee State at 12:30 p.m. ET and North Carolina State at 6:30 p.m. ET.