The Lady Vols volleyball team took care of business Friday night, defeating Appalachian State in an exhibition matchup in four sets (25-12, 25-17, 25-18, 26-24).
The matchup served as an opportunity for the Lady Vols to compete against a live squad before the season officially begins Friday, Aug. 27th. The team came into this game with high energy and the support of fans at Thompson-Boling Arena only added the atmosphere.
Tennessee had some familiar faces returning as starters, including seniors Lilly Felts, Ava Bell, Danielle Mahaffey and Natalie Hayward. Junior starters included Morghan Fingall and Madison Bryant. In addition, the team was also accompanied by graduate student Breana Runnels in her first Tennessee appearance. The experienced Tennessee lineup would also rotate players in and out throughout the match.
Tennessee looked very polished against App. State, taking the first set easily 25-12. The Lady Vols dominated on the offensive side of the ball, with Fingall leading the way with 6 kills in the first set alone. Felts and Runnels also contributed by continually finding gaps in the opponent’s defense.
The trend continued in the second and third sets, as Tennessee won them 25-17 and 25-18 respectively.
If the two teams had met in the regular season, the game would not have gone into a fourth set. In this exhibition game, however, both teams agreed to play another set.
Head coach Rackem-Watt took this extra set as a chance to showcase players like redshirt sophomore Emily Merrick and freshman Klaudia Pawlik.
App. State managed to keep the fourth set close by putting early pressure on Tennessee’s defense. In the first time out of the set, the score was tied 13-13. The two teams battled back and forth until Tennessee managed to pull ahead and win 26-24.
After the match, Mahaffey emphasized the importance of translating the win against App. State into the regular season and beyond.
“We have to continue to compete and do what we have to do on our side of the court and be adaptable,” Mahaffey said. “I think it’s something we’ll have to do the entire year. We’ll have to continue to keep that mindset and to continue to compete with ourselves, each other, in practice and on the court.”
Despite winning, Tennessee’s defense allowed more and more points to pile up against them throughout each set.
“I think we got some work to do defensively,” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said. “It’s an area that we haven’t spent much time in the preseason talking about- and I think it showed. We definitely left a few digs out there tonight and our block was not as disciplined as I would’ve liked it to be.
“For as well as I thought we served, I felt like we should have scored more points on the block-defense, but we'll get back to film and figure that stuff out.”
Looking ahead, Tennessee will compete in its annual Orange and White scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 21st at 12:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The season will officially begin at Thompson-Boling Arena against Texas Tech Friday at 7 p.m. ET.