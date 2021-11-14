The No. 24 ranked Lady Vols fell in a highly contested five set thriller (18-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-15, 15-17) against Mississippi State Sunday afternoon in Starkville.
The first set was very evenly matched in the early going. Both teams traded the lead and neither side was able to gain a substantial advantage. Mississippi State snatched the lead with a 3-0 run going into the first media timeout, taking a 15-11 lead. Tennessee was unable to convert on offense in the set, making it easy for the Bulldogs to take control by hitting just .029. Mississippi State closed out the set with a block, with the score 25-18.
Tennessee came out firing on all cylinders to start the second set and gained a 6-1 advantage. The offense was able to find some rhythm as Breanna Runnels and Morgahn Fingall converted at a much higher clip than the first set. Mississippi State answered quickly, not letting the set get out of hand and eventually tying the score at 9-9. The Bulldogs did not stop there.
They continued to dominate the game, constructing a 6-1 run of their own to take a 15-10 lead. Tennessee would fight back to make the set competitive before Mississippi State closed it out 25-23 with a clean spike from the middle.
The third set began just like the first and the score was tied at 6-6 before Tennessee’s block got hot to contribute to a 5-1 run and an 11-7 lead, forcing Mississippi State to take a timeout.
Out of the break, Mississippi State caught fire and won 5 straight points to take a 12-11 lead. The remainder of the set was back and forth with both sides having multiple set points at the end. Tennessee was finally able to win the set 28-26.
Tennessee calmed its offensive woes in the fourth set and got back on track. In addition to Runnels and Fingall getting hot, the block was also able to contribute to a dominating set. The lead got as high as 10 during the set and Nicole Shanahan put the finishing touches with a kill to win the set 25-15.
The fifth and deciding set had Tennessee leading early before the Bulldogs came charging back to take a 10-7 lead. Tennessee was able to battle back and tie the match at 13-13, the fifth tie in the set. Mississippi State went on to close out the match 17-15 and complete the two-game weekend sweep over the Lady Vols.
The Lady Vols will be back in action Thursday and Friday against Alabama, their final two home matches of the season.