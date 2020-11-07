On senior night and match two against South Carolina (4-2, 4-2), Tennessee (2-4, 2-4) fell just short of another win against the Gamecocks (25-16, 25-23, 25-23).
Tennessee’s starting seven consisted of Natalie Hayward, Rocky Perinar, Madison Bryant, Lily Felts, Ava Bell, Danielle Mahaffey and Madison Coulter at libero.
Tonight is bittersweet for the hometown kid, Coulter. Growing up in Maryville, Tennessee, Coulter has been playing volleyball in Knoxville her whole life and has started as Vol since her freshman year.
“When I reflect back and think about what really mattered, I strip away the wins and the losses and the up and downs,” Coulter said. “When you do that you get to the meat and bones of it which is the people that you’re with and being around people who share the same love, respect, interest and value as you. That intrinsic value of what it means to be a Lady Vol.”
Set one started off close between the Lady Vols and the Gamecocks, but after a 5 point run, South Carolina established a lead that Tennessee was never able to recover from. Kills from Felts and Mahaffey couldn’t make up for various attack and service errors as the Gamecocks took the set, 25-16.
“I really felt like we just didn’t execute,” head coach Eve Rackham said. “It was one of those nights where we just couldn’t get anything going. I do believe they were mentally and physically prepared, they were excited to play, and I think we did learn from last week but we just didn’t execute and perform the way we needed to.”
Set two was an intense back-and-forth between the teams. Exchanging points from 11 to 17 and eventually tying it back at 22. Felts tallied seven kills by the second set, and gave Tennessee the push it needed to stay toe-to-toe with the Gamecocks. Blocks from Bell, along with kills from Mahaffey and Merrick, kept Tennessee close but ultimately a four point run pushed South Carolina over the edge to take the match, 25-23.
“The 25-23 score, you see it in volleyball all the time,” Rackham said. “It’s a very common score. I told the kids in a timeout that ‘We’re exactly where we should be.” This is what high-level volleyball looks like and it comes down to having to make a play at the end. I think it would’ve been great to split but going down 0-2 happens and you’ve got to come back and win the next set.”
Just like set two, set three started off tight for Tennessee and South Carolina. Back-to-back kills from Bell and Morgahn Fingall countered the Gamecocks’ best attempts to take a strong lead. Thanks for four consecutive kills from Felts, Tennessee tied the game back up at 21 but service and attack errors allowed South Carolina to claim the set and match win, 25-23.
“She [Felts] is the most experienced player on the floor,” Rackham said. “She has been a six-rotation player for us since her freshman year so she is the most poised. She has been in these moments and situations before and she’s used to getting sets like this at the end of a match and having to deliver. She’s doing what we need her to do and she’s doing what she expects of herself.”
The Lady Vols will play next, Wednesday, November 18 against Auburn in Auburn, Alabama at 8 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on SEC Network.