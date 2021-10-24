The No.20 Tennessee volleyball team fell to LSU in three sets (20-25, 20-25, 23-25) Sunday. It is the first time the Lady Vols have been swept this season, and just their second loss in the SEC. The match is also the first road loss the Lady Vols have suffered in their recent five-game road stint
Tennessee (16-4, 8-2 SEC) struggled to get its top offensive players going throughout the match. Graduate student Breanna Runnels, who just set her kill record Saturday with 21, only notched 8 Sunday.
Tennessee would end the night with a .228 hitting percentage.
The Lady Vols fell behind quickly, trailing the Tigers for most of the first set. LSU was able to score with ease and establish a big lead. Despite a 4-0 run from the Lady Vols in the final minutes, LSU ended the first set with a stellar .441 hitting percentage, taking set one 25-20. Four different Tigers recorded two kills each.
In the second set, the Lady Vols showcased their depth by rotating middle blocker Nicole Shanahan, outside hitter Jasmine Brooks and libero Paola Laborda. However, Tennessee’s switching up of the talent on the floor didn’t phase LSU as they continued to score. Tennessee would once again storm and have a late set surge, but it wasn’t enough to overcome LSU’s lead.
LSU took the second set, 25-20.
In the final set, the Tigers started off hot putting up 6 unanswered points. Tennessee would go on a 4-0 run to bring the game with 2 points but in the end, it wasn’t enough as the Tigers took set 25-23 to complete the sweep.
The Lady Vols look to rebound next week, having a short turnaround as they are set to host Kentucky Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. EST at Thompson-Boling Arena.