Tennessee volleyball is looking to remain undefeated this weekend as they travel to College Station for two matches with Texas A&M.
Tennessee opened SEC play with a dominant sweep at home versus Missouri on Wednesday, moving to 7-6 (1-0) on the year.
Away games, especially in the SEC, are always tough no matter the sport. Texas A&M has yet to have a home game with less than 1,000 people in attendance.
“First we got to go on the road, anybody in the SEC on the road is good,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “Everybody’s good at home.”
The Lady Vols have a lot of youth on their roster. For many, this may be their first trip to College Station.
“For a bulk of this team, this is the first time they will have ever been to Texas A&M,” Rackham Watt said. “It’s a new gym for sure, they don’t know a lot about that team.”
So far this season, the Lady Vols are 2-3 on the road. The gauntlet of the SEC scheduling format makes preparing for road tests even more difficult.
“That’s one of the tough things about the scheduling format, the quick turnaround,” Rackham Watt said. “We get one day of practice and then we’re on the road Friday.”
Texas A&M comes into this weekend 9-3. Hot off their five set win against Ole Miss on Wednesday, the Aggies are on a three game streak. Notably, Texas A&M traveled to Bowling Green and swept No. 21 Western Kentucky, a team that swept the Volunteers last week.
Sophomore Erykah Lovett was the X-factor for the Lady Vols in their match Wednesday night. Lovett led Tennessee in kills with 15, hitting .667%. She tied Ole Miss’ Anna Blair for highest hit percentage for a SEC player this season with a minimum 20 attempts.
Lovett believes as long as the Lady Vols continue to play as a united team, they will see continued success.
“I think we have to make sure everyone is always on the same page,” Lovett said. “Especially with the game plan. Like (versus Missouri) I think that’s what really got us the win, everybody being on the same page, going for the same balls. And that way we can just play free, when we know what’s going on.”
Lovett is second on the team in kills this season with 141. Lovett is swinging .201% on the year. Senior Morgahn Fingall leads the Volunteers offensively, tallying 190 kills and hitting .271% on the year. Fingall averages 4.22 kills per set. She had 12 kills Wednesday against Missouri.
Texas A&M is led by Caroline Meuth and Logan Ledniky offensively. Meuth, a graduate student, has 148 kills on the season, hitting .279%. Ledniky, a freshman, has 137 kills on the year, hitting .250%.
First serve in College Station is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. Both matches are available for streaming on SEC Network+.
