The No. 21 Tennessee volleyball team prepares to host one of the most dominant SEC opponents in the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats Wednesday. The two SEC powerhouses met last year, with Kentucky beating Tennessee twice in Lexington.
Tennessee (16-4, 8-2 SEC) enters this midweek matchup coming off one of its worst losses of the season. On Saturday, the Lady Vols were swept by LSU to end their five-game road stint. Tennessee struggled to limit LSU’s offensive power and it did not block as well as it had previously in the season.
Tennessee had a slow start defensively against LSU. The Lady Vols lead the SEC in blocks per set, but only managed to put up four against the Tigers. Senior Danielle Mahaffey was responsible for three of those herself. Tennessee will need its strong net defense to limit the Wildcats this Wednesday.
One of the strongest areas for Tennessee is its fast-paced offense. Senior Lily Felts and junior Morgan Fingall have been a near unstoppable duo over the past few games. Graduate Student Breanna Runnels has also contributed to the Lady Vols offensive efforts by being a constant and reliable scorer. She currently leads the team with 237 kills.
“I don’t look at the stats too much,” Runnels said. “I just want to be a contributor to the team. I always try to be someone who is helping the team and isn’t hindering them. I want to make myself an option and encourage others to perform at their top level too.”
The Wildcats (15-3, 8-0) are currently on a dominant run, having won nine of their last 10 games. Kentucky has been led by senior outside hitter Alli Stumler. Over the weekend against the Arkansas Razorbacks, she led the team in kills in both games with 17 total. A win for the Wildcats would further separate them from the competition.
This is perhaps the most pivotal game for the Lady Vols this year. Tennessee will need its experienced players to show up to have a fighting chance against Kentucky. Tennessee volleyball has regularly been featured in the SEC Weekly Awards with various players taking home Defensive, Offensive and Setter of the Week Awards.
“I think the individual awards are great,” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said. “I think that all the players who are being recognized understand that’s a product of what they have done and what the team has done. The team’s success is really the most important thing. I think we’ve had some pretty special performances by individuals both from players that have been recognized and in weeks where we haven’t been recognized.”
The Lady Vols match is set to begin at 6 p.m. EST at Thompson-Boling Arena. Live coverage of the match will be provided on SEC+.