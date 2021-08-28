The action continued Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena as the Lady Vols volleyball team (2-0) swept East Tennessee State University (1-2) in three sets (25-12, 25-16, 25-14) on day two of the Tennessee Classic.
The Lady Vols went into the match with a familiar starting seven that included senior setter Natalie Hayward, outside hitter Lilly Felts and middle blocker Ava Bell. Junior starters included right-side hitter Morgahn Fingall and libero Madison Bryant. Graduate student starters included middle blocker Nicole Shanahan and outside hitter Breana Runnels.
In the first set, both teams battled for an early lead, with the Bucs keeping the game close in the first few minutes of play. The Lady Vols responded by aggressively attacking ETSU’s defense which resulted in kills from Runnels, Felts, and Fingall to put them up 13-8 by the first timeout.
ETSU struggled to gain momentum after going down in the first set and had difficulty on the offensive side of the ball, only managing a mere seven kills compared to Tennessee’s 19. For Tennessee, the duo of Fingall and Felts would prove to be too much for ETSU as they both ended the first set with six kills each. The Lady Vols would go on to take the first set 25-12.
In the second set, Tennessee took advantage of the momentum it had after winning the first set offensively. The Lady Vols, led by Runnels and Felts, continued to score with very little opposition. After building up a steady lead, redshirt sophomore Emily Merrick entered the match in the later minutes of play. The combination of relentless pressure from the Lady Vols and key blocks from senior middle blocker Bell helped the Lady Vols take the second set 25-16.
In the third and final set Tennessee continued its trend of building up an early lead and playing outstanding defense. Bell and Fingall were defensive machines as they continued to block volley after volley for the Lady Vols. In the first time out of set three, Tennessee led ETSU 9-3. With the crowd at Thompson-boling Arena on their feet, senior Natalie Hayward blocked the final volley to win the match 25-14.
Looking at the numbers, the Lady Vols outplayed their opponent in nearly every aspect. Tennessee led ETSU in points (55), kills (41), blocks (11), assists (36) and digs (46).
The team’s win over ETSU improves the all-time record between the two schools to 19-3 in UT’s favor.
The Lady Vols will return to the hardwood tonight to play North Carolina State at 6:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Coverage of the game will be on SEC Network+.