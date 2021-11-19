Tennessee volleyball completed a straight set victory over SEC opponent Alabama in convincing fashion Thursday night in Thompson-Boling Arena (25-18, 25-19, 25-13).
The teams traded the first 16 points of the match before the Lady Vols were able to break the ice with a 3-0 run to gain an 11-8 lead. Tennessee was able to sustain its advantage and build on the lead for the remainder of the set.
Senior graduate transfer Breanna Runnels shined in the first set, leading the match in kills and digs through set one with 6 of each.
“It all starts in practice,” Runnels said. “All the hard work that goes in behind the scenes showed tonight in the game.”
The Lady Vols would go on to win the set by the score of 25-18 thanks to a service error from the Crimson Tide.
Tennessee would fall behind early in the second set courtesy of some quirky points, forcing head coach Eve Rackham Watt to use a timeout trailing 8-5. Tennessee would slowly crawl its way back in the set, eventually taking its first lead of the set at 16-15.
“It started with Lily Felts and Giana Pellizon both going back and having good service rallies,” Rackham Watt said. “They did a good job of putting pressure on Alabama so we were able to score a few points in transition.”
Tennessee continued to build on its lead and would win the set by a final of 25-19.
Ava Bell and Danielle Mahaffey helped Tennessee open up a massive blocking advantage in set two, as the team out-blocked Alabama 9-1 through sets one and two, and 13-1 overall. Despite the contributions in the blocking department, Tennessee’s success was still driven by Runnels. In set two, she doubled her kill total to a match lead of 12 and was a dig off the match lead with 9.
Early in the third, set the Lady Vols flexed their muscles en route to building a commanding 11-6 lead, forcing Alabama to call a timeout. Tennessee continued to pour it on for the remainder of the set, winning by a final score of 25-13 with a block from Danielle Mahaffey.
Overall, the match was dominated by Runnels. She finished with a double-double, a match high 17 kills, and chipped in with 4 blocks on defense.
“Tonight we played as a unit,” Runnels said. “The theme of the week was playing with joy and we really got back to our roots.”
Alabama will be back in Thompson-Boling Arena Friday night for a rematch with the Lady Vols. Match time is set for 6:30 p.m. EST.
“It's tough to turn around and repeat what we did today,” Rackham Watt said. “I imagine Alabama will come back hungry so we will have a challenge.”