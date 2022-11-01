Tennessee is set to face Ole Miss following a 12-day hiatus.
The Lady Vols have made use of their rest time trying to get healthy. On top of the much-needed rest time for Tennessee’s banged-up lineup, the Lady Vols focused on more individual work in preparation for the final gauntlet of the regular season.
“We’ve focused a lot on individual improvements,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “We’ve spent a good amount of time working on different things for different people … We spent a lot of time on video and individual improvements. We also had a couple days off to rest and recover and get a couple people back healthy.”
Before the long break for the Lady Vols, they had dropped their last three matches. Tennessee sits at 4-5 in SEC play.
The Lady Vols are approaching the month of November as a new season and letting the past stay in the past.
“We’re thinking about the games we have left in conference for this month, starting with Ole Miss,” Rackham Watt said. “What’s behind us is done — been trying to get healthy this past week and hopefully have as many players healthy on Wednesday as we had.”
From an injury standpoint, there remains some lingering injuries on the squad. As for senior Morgahn Fingall, who had been dealing with a thumb injury before the break, she is full-go for Wednesday.
Having Fingall healthy is a big get for the Lady Vols. She leads Tennessee in kills this season with 287, averaging 4.16 kills per set. The Fairfax, Virginia, native also leads the SEC in kills per set.
Behind Fingall, sophomore transfer Erykah Lovett has been a spark for Tennessee. Lovett is second in kills for the Lady Vols with 268.
“When Erykah Lovett is playing well, we’re usually really good,” Rackham Watt said. “Our best matches have been when she’s had her best matches.”
Despite some turmoil and coaching questions within Ole Miss’ program, the Rebels have played good volleyball so far this season. The Rebels currently sit at .500 and 6-4 in conference play.
Ole Miss provides a unique challenge that Rackham Watt’s squad hasn’t faced yet.
“Their middles are really good,” Rackham Watt said. “I’m not sure we’ve played a team yet that set their middles as much as Ole Miss does. Anytime you’re playing a team that sets their middles a lot, the serving game becomes important … for us, it’s going to be a matter of slowing down the middles and serving tough.”
Ole Miss spreads the ball on offense, with four players currently at over 150 kills.
Outside hitter Anna Bair leads Ole Miss offensively. The 6-foot-1 senior has 249 kills on the year, averaging 3.66 kills per set.
The Rebels also had the co-freshman of the week this past week, setter Aly Borellis. Borellis had 52 assists in Ole Miss’ dominant win against Mississippi State. She helped set up the Rebels to hit .268 on the way to the 3-1 win.
Tennessee will have to find a way to slow down the Rebels on Wednesday in Gilliam Arena. First serve is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in what is shaping up to be a must-win if Tennessee wants to get back on track.
“They’ve been playing really well, and they’ve been getting better as the season has gone on,” Rackham Watt said about Ole Miss. “They’re playing some of their best volleyball.”
